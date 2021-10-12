Experience the goodness of Avocado products in your everyday diet

Avocado is an incredibly healthy fruit that has numerous health benefits. It is overloaded with massive amounts of minerals, vitamins, nutrients, healthy fats, potassium and fibre. The buttery taste and earthy texture is what makes it a distinctive and a power-packed fruit. Want to have a healthy diet? Ensure that avocado is on your plate.

To make it easier for you to choose the best avocado products, we bring to you some highly recommended products wrapped in yours truly, AVOCADO!

1. Avocado Oil

Avocado’s texture and healthy touch in food makes your diet from healthy to healthier. This oil is no less than any magic. It nourishes your skin and ensures that your blood vessels, heart, waistline, skin, hair receives the correct amount of goodness. Grab this oil now and kickstart your healthy way of living.

Price: Rs. 2700

Deal: Rs. 1890

Buy Now

2. Extra Virgin Avocado Butter

Extra Virgin Avocado Butter is completely natural and gluten free. Breads, sandwiches, and salads taste phenomenal with a layer of avocado butter on it. This Butter helps in lowering cholesterol, diabetes and heart disease. Avocado butter is undoubtedly a healthy butter that you can have everyday. With higher levels of antioxidants, it has magical powers to protect your pink health and make it healthier. Grab this butter and experience the finger-licking joy everyday.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 495

Buy Now

3. Avocado Spread

If you want to dress up your breakfast with avocado, this spread is meant for you. Layer it on your rotis or bread and you are done with your healthy breakfast or snack on the go. This spread contains spices and so you don't have to take extra seasoning efforts. With great powers to boost your immunity, this avocado spread has paved its way to the healthier and fitter you. Dig in this avocado spread now!

Price: Rs. 425

Buy Now

4. Chunky Guacamole

If you haven't tasted the deliciousness of guacamole prepared from avocados, then you are missing the bandwagon largely. Guacamole has great nutritional values prepped with some garlic, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, lime juice and draped with the shimmers of spices and herbs. Easy to make and healthy to eat makes Guacamole, Victor! This Chunky Guacamole contains fresh aromatic herbs and lasts longer than the guacamole usually prepared at home.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy now

5. Avocado Oil Cooking Spray

Why use only healthy cooking oil, when you have a healthier alternative? This Avocado Oil Cooking Spray is all that you need to make your diet healthier and flavourful. What’s more? Mist some oil on fresh salads or just drizzle it on baking tins and trays. This oil is loaded with great quantities of Omega, Vitamin E, Beta Sitosterol, Monounsaturated fats and Lutein. This oil is correctly known as a heart-healthy oil.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

Avocados are truly versatile. You must grab these scrumptious avocados products and begin your life-long relationship of happy you and happier heart. Avocado products lying in your kitchen cabinets will make it easier for you to eat your meals on the go in a healthy way.

Also Read: 5 Biodegradable cutlery to make your festive gatherings easy