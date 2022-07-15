Experiences to have in London and Paris for a relaxed getaway like Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

The most enchanting part about vacations is that every couple has their own style of making the most of their holiday. While some wish to take in all the sights with jampacked itineraries as they hop to every popular tourist haunt; there are others who wish to revel in the lap of luxury with a secluded getaway. Then there are those who seek a laid-back holiday in their favorite city doing the things they love. This is precisely what Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad seem to have done as they travelled from Paris to London on their delightful getaway.

Should you crave such a relaxed holiday with your bae, then check out some experiences you must have on your trip.

Soul soothing music at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club

Among the best places in the European vanguard for jazz and blues, the duo made their way to London and headed to Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club. The iconic place hosts some of the world's top musicians and also has a basement club with a late bar where Hrithik and Saba sipped cooling drinks and watched a stunning jazz performance. So, if jazz tunes resonate with your soul or improvisation, irregular beats and solos appeal to you, be sure to visit a jazz club in London for an inimitable experience.

Drive around smooth country lanes in a vintage car

Much like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Hrithik was seen driving through the countryside in a stunning convertible. The vintage black car sped across a tree-lined road while Saba was Hrithik’s road trip companion. The duo seemed to be listening to some soothing music as they took fun videos and Roshan tipped his hat.

Taste the perfection of French pastry at a quaint café in Paris

If you happen to be a foodie with a sweet tooth, then France shall fascinate you. Most of the busy streets in Paris are littered with picturesque cafés that dish up steaming hot chocolate or espresso that you can pair up with fluffy meringues, Mille Feuille, and the classic crème brûlée. It appears Hrithik and Saba stopped to savor precisely this and that’s where the actor captured a stunning picture of his rumoured lady love.

While London and Paris offer a spate of charming museums and tourist hubs from the Louvre to the Eiffel tower; should you seek a bit of seclusion and solace with some offbeat experiences in these cities then the aforementioned experiences are ones you must add to your itinerary.

