Experiencing stress and anxiety of late? Try THESE herbal teas
Stress is a psychological pain that includes emotional strain and pressure. A certain amount of stress is beneficial to improve athletic performance but an excess amount of stress is harmful for our mental and physical health. It may lead to serious health issues like stroke, heart attack, ulcer and mental issues like depression and anxiety. So, it is always recommended to consult a therapist if you experience an excessive amount of stress.
But our daily routine and tough work schedule may also leave us highly stressed out, as a result, it becomes hard for us to concentrate on our works. So, to cope up with this issue, regular consumption of herbal teas is a great idea. Herbal teas are a great source to feel energised to focus on your work. Green tea is one of the most popular and common herbal teas that helps you to cope up with stress. But there are some other types of teas as well to reduce stress. So, here are 5 types of herbal teas that will relieve your stress.
Herbal teas to reduce your stress level:
Liquorice tea
In a recent research on mice, it has been seen that liquorice tea helps to relieve stress. However, more research is needed on this. Liquorice tea is also helpful to increase the effects of anti-anxiety medications. But ask your doctor before consuming it.
Valerian root tea
It’s a folk remedy to provide calmness and better sleep. The compounds of the valerian root are known to improve sleep and reduce anxiety. Valerenic acid is also good for reducing the breakdown of the chemical messenger gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in our brain.
Catnip tea
The natural calming agent is known to provide relaxation to our body and mind. Catnip tea is also sometimes used to manage certain psychological problems like anxiety and insomnia.
Oat straw tea
Oat straw herbal tea is known to be the natural energy booster. It is also good to revive your energy in mid-afternoon and deal with certain mental issues like insomnia, chronic stress and anxiety. It is also considered to be a folk remedy to calm our mind. This herbal tea is also beneficial for certain health issues like cholesterol, cardiovascular disease, etc.
This tea is popular for calming your nerves. It supports the daytime functioning in people with insomnia. The smell of this herbal tea is known to help you for having a sound sleep at night.
