Expert opines on why whole grains are not always healthy and its alternative options

Whole grains are generally considered to be healthy, but recent research suggests otherwise. So, Vipul Gambhir, Business Head, Yummiano, talks about why whole grains are not always healthy.

You might have heard that snacks made up of whole grains are healthy. But against the common perception, whole grains are available in many forms and are not always healthy. Often considered as synonymous to healthy, whole grains lack heart-healthy fibre. The term whole grain often elicits an image of complete, intact grain which has a fibre rich coating made up of bran around a starchy endosperm and a tiny kernel which is known as the germ. Vipul Gambhir, Business Head, Yummiano, talks about why whole grains are not always healthy and their alternative options.

What are whole grains available in the market?

According to the American Association of Cereal Chemists (AACC) International and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, ‘whole grain’ refers to any mixture of germ, endosperm and bran in the proportions that one would expect in an intact grain, but the grains can be processed. Whole grain snacks that we usually find in the market are made up of these processed whole grains where these three parts are separated and ground before being used in the food item.

Compared to intact whole grains, the processed whole grains are low in fibre and nutrients levels which make them indeed unhealthy. Many whole grains products that we find in the supermarket shelves contain no or very less amount of fibre that an individual will have to consume at least 16 slices of whole grain bread to compensate for the fibre required by an adult body in a day. Many researches have found that only those whole grains which have bran or those which contain high fibre are the ones that reduce the risk of cardiac diseases and type 2 diabetes.

Alternative options of whole grains?

Instead of consuming processed whole grains and items made of them which claim to be healthy, one should alternatively look for options which are actually healthy and rich in nutrients and fibre. To keep a balance of taste and health, one may consider snacks made up of Rajma, lentils, etc. They are high in nutrient value and possess many health benefits as well.

