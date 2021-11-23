Explore 5 of Jaipur's prettiest places for your Instagram bucket list

Those traveling to Rajasthan’s Pink city often dream of exploring the vibrant state capital’s beautiful culture, food, and sights. However, there’s more to Jaipur than what initially meets the eye such as the city’s lip-smacking fare and talented artisans. Beyond the pink-hued buildings are gorgeous palaces, intricately carved temples, and stunning corridors that highlight unique murals. If you’re hoping to get some wonderful pictures clicked, then we recommend the perfect spots you should head to.

Patrika gate at the entrance of Jawahar Circle

Some of the best ways to explore this city are by taking a long stroll around Patrika Gate at Jawahar Circle. The intricate motifs framed by stunning colors make for the perfect picture. Moreover, few people are aware of the fact that each pillar at this gate highlights an element of Rajasthan.

Hawa Mahal

Exploring this palace that’s crafted from red and pink sandstone is a must when you visit Jaipur. Located close to the City Palace, the Hawa Mahal is a marvelous sight. Explore the Zenana (women's chambers) to see some more of the gorgeous architecture.

Peacock door at Jaipur City Palace

For the uninitiated, there are four gates to the Jaipur City Palace and the Peacock gate is one of them. It is a tribute to Lord Vishnu and symbolises the season of autumn. Feel free to dress up in summer colors for a beautiful photoshoot by this door.

The Blue Room at Chhavi Niwas

When touring the City palace, should you wish to explore this pretty room, then be sure to splurge on the full city palace ticket. It allows access to the private blue room area (Chhavi Niwas). You can enjoy less of a crowd here, as not may pay higher for the experience.

Architecture at the Birla Temple

Most tourists head to Birla Mandir to witness the marvel that’s made wholly out of white marble. The intricate design in the marble can be mesmerising, so feast your eyes on the enchanting temple dome.

After a busy day of wandering, you may want to stop over at a local dhaba or sweet shop to taste the spectacular Marwari food. We especially recommend dal bati and piping hot gulab jamun!

Also Read: 6 Stunning places in Goa to add to your Instagram bucket list