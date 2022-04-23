Explore the best 4 places for Scuba Diving in India

Scuba diving was appropriately glamourised in Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara. With its quiet underwaters, colourful marine life, and soul-surfing experience, scuba transports you to another planet. Swimming using SCUBA, or Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus, is an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Everyone, young and old, diver and non-diver, nature lover or pacifist, wanderer or executive, is enthralled by the bright glimpse of coral life with tiny creatures contained within.

Here we bring you the 4 best breath-taking spots for Scuba diving in India.

1. Andaman

The Bay of Bengal's teeming underwater life provides a great setting for scuba diving in Andaman. The beautiful corals and pristine coral reefs provide an excellent setting for this enjoyable pastime, and Andaman is believed to be the best spot in India for scuba diving. On your journey, you may encounter turtles, moray eels, manta rays, trevally and batfish.

2. Lakshadweep

While the Andaman and Nicobar Islands remain India's most popular holiday destination, Lakshadweep provides peace, solace, and captivating beauty. The majority of the areas in Lakshadweep remain unexplored since they are still heavily guarded and supervised by the administration. Lakshadweep is home to some of the world's best sea treasures, distant from the attention and attraction of tourists, and has only recently begun to attract their attention and fascination.

3. Pondicherry

Pondicherry is the sole diving location on India's eastern coast. Natural coral reefs, rocky pop-ups, man-made ridges, and a plethora of marine species such as jackfish, sea snakes, manta rays, and fan corals characterize the area. It is a great scuba diving destination for both beginners and experienced divers, and it is regarded as one of the top scuba diving locations in India.

4. Goa

Scuba diving in Goa is pure joy, with tiny exotic corals, stunning fish flights, and other colourful marine creatures. Goa's water is one of the safest possibilities for scuba diving in India due to the lack of underwater currents and decent visibility. For all adventure seekers, beach lovers, and party animals, Goa is the greatest spot in India to go scuba diving.

We know it's impossible to resist the magnetic pull of such places, so it's time to stop wasting electricity at home and cross these destinations off your bucket list this summer.

