Explore Goa's cleanest beaches where you can build sandcastles away from debris

Goa is a state that's unusually chockfull of tourists all year round. From crowded beaches in North Goa like Baga to the Southernmost beaches like Varca, the region’s shorelines couldn’t be more diverse. If you are traveling to seek a holiday away from city crowds and wish to walk barefooted across the sand without worrying about debris and broken beer bottles; then we’ve got you covered. Here are some of the lesser-visited spots that are cleanest among all the beaches in Goa .

Varca Beach

Varca Beach never disappoints when it comes to cleanliness because there are so few rowdy tourists on this stretch. When it comes to eating, many delectable shacks and restaurants are nearby to satisfy your appetite. To ensure that no guest goes bored, there are a variety of activities available on the beach as well, including jet-skiing, speedboating, parasailing, and even a rented bike to ride on the sand.

For the accommodation of your family, a variety of wonderful resorts and hotels are at your disposal, including the Club Mahindra Resort, Radisson White Sands Resort, and Ramada Caravela Beach Resort.

Beach Ashvem

Goa has a lot of beaches, but one undiscovered gem is Ashvem beach. Contrary to other beaches, this one is not particularly crowded despite stretching over 1.5 kilometres. The peace of Ashvem is what makes it ideal for a beach vacation where you spend your time building sand castles. Additionally, there are several reputable restaurants that serve cuisines from around the world.

If you want to develop a tan, you can also go sunning outside while the wind blows. There are numerous resorts and hotels with the best hospitality offerings that might fit any budget.