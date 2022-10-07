Explore the finest microbreweries and bars to chug craft beer in Delhi NCR

Beer is a creation that is devilishly cool, and has the power to make you tipsy. Yet this mead is popular not just because it is a flavorsome alcoholic beverage, but also because it is inexpensive, and a partygoer’s go-to choice. Well, the selection of beers in Delhi is enormous and they are all expertly brewed and taste so unique (the kind only a true-blue beer-lover would appreciate). Therefore, here are some of the greatest locations for freshly brewed beer in Delhi and some of their top brews if you have acquired a taste for this strong beverage.

1. Dark Stout Rises - The Drunken Botanist in Cyber Hub While the green surroundings and cool English music are excellent, the intensity of their brews really adds to the great ambiance of the venue. In contrast to other breweries in Delhi, this establishment will astound you with its extensive beverages menu, which includes a variety of upscale cocktails. Three beers—Moves like Lager (crisp, creamy, and clean; light gold in colour; super-refreshing and thirst-quenching); Dark Stout Rises (this velvety beer is a fine blend of coffee and chocolate; it has a well-roasted finish); and Mr. Single Ale—are temptingly listed on their fresh-brew menu, which excites you just with its clever wordplay.

2. Japanese Rice Lager- Effingut in Saket With 16 legendary craft beers on tap, a carefully curated food menu, and a full bar which depicts True Craft in its essence, the fine yet casual pub is all set to treat South Delhi with a delicious craft beer experience. The servers and mixologists will enhance the experience and make your time completely worthwhile, even though the ambiance is amazing. You might find it interesting to know that Effingut's cocktails are brilliantly enticing and lip-smacking. The Japanese lager and Hefeweizen are our top picks, but make sure you sample them all! 3. Saison- Tama Brewery and World Kitchen in Faridabad You shouldn't miss out on Tama Brewery & World Kitchen in Faridabad. In addition to providing a haven for those who live in that area of the city, the restaurant is a favourite among those who enjoy Mutton Galauti. Their food is unmatched in softness and flavour intensity, and it tastes even better when paired with their freshly made beer. Hefewizen, a German wheat beer with a characteristic banana-clove yeast taste, Blonde Ale, a mild and clean craft beer with a focus on malt, Belgian Dubble, a copper-colored ale with a rich complex malt fragrance and traces of caramel, and Saison are just a few of the in-house brews Tama has to offer (a light-coloured cloudy ale).