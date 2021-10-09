Fasting for Navratri? Pick some munchies to control your hunger pangs
Navratri is a vibrant festival filled with garba nights, dandiya nights and galore of happiness. This festival spans for nine days and the devotees of Goddess Durga observe fast. While fasting for Navratri, they prohibit the consumption of cereal based food and consume more of kutta atta, singhare ka atta and massive amounts of sabudana dishes in their one-time meal fast. Still it becomes difficult to control hunger pangs for the rest of the day. We make it easier for you by putting forth some delicious munchies.
Scroll down and pick these munchies now and wave goodbye to hunger pangs.
1. Healthy Dried Nutmix
This Healthy Dried Nutmix is power-packed with dry fruits which you can have on the go. The consumption of dry fruits is said to be healthy while observing a fast. Dry fruits are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. You can eat ample dry fruits to stay energetic and prevent hunger pangs. This pack contains almonds, cashews, walnuts, dried cranberries, pistachios and raisins.
2. Curd
Consuming dairy products like milkshakes, yoghurt and curd are highly recommended if anyone is observing a Navratri fast. It helps in keeping your body cool and your gut healthy. The consumption of curd also helps in strengthening bones and its density. You may eat home-made curd or simply pick this curd for swaying away hunger pangs within seconds.
3. Dried Premium Turkish Apricots
If you are observing any fast, fruits are high on the muchning list. Fruits help to regain the lost energy and give your body the required amount of nutritions during intermittent fasting. These Turkish Apricots are low in calories and can be consumed with juices. It is the best healthy snack to munch on the go.
4. Coconut Water
While fasting, it is important to pay heed to the water intake patterns of your body. Staying hydrated is the top most priority of the people you fast throughout the day. Coconut water is the most refreshing and healthy drink to keep your energy levels intake during the intermittent fasting period of Navratri. Fresh fruit juices, buttermilk, milkshakes are the types of liquid you could consume at intervals for a quick energy recharge of your body.
5. Rajgira Laddu
Rajgira is one such non-cereal product that is fast-friendly. Be it Rajgira laddu or flour, no fast is complete without these. Sweet Rajgira laddu is high in proteins and the only grain that contains Vitamin C and is packed with fiber and carbohydrates. This laddu is also known as an Upwas special laddu. If you want to boost your immunity within the nine days of Navratri, grab this laddu now.
Fast is the way of worshipping to God and detoxifying ourselves. Fasting for nine days straight away is indeed a great deal. Thus, keeping ourselves fit and healthy with the proper intake of nutrients, carbohydrates, proteins and calcium is advisable. Now you don't have to worry about your hunger pangs, pick any of these munchies and feel recharged anytime anywhere.