Fasting for Navratri? Pick some munchies to control your hunger pangs

Navratri is a vibrant festival filled with garba nights, dandiya nights and galore of happiness. This festival spans for nine days and the devotees of Goddess Durga observe fast. While fasting for Navratri, they prohibit the consumption of cereal based food and consume more of kutta atta, singhare ka atta and massive amounts of sabudana dishes in their one-time meal fast. Still it becomes difficult to control hunger pangs for the rest of the day. We make it easier for you by putting forth some delicious munchies.

Scroll down and pick these munchies now and wave goodbye to hunger pangs.

1. Healthy Dried Nutmix

This Healthy Dried Nutmix is power-packed with dry fruits which you can have on the go. The consumption of dry fruits is said to be healthy while observing a fast. Dry fruits are a rich source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. You can eat ample dry fruits to stay energetic and prevent hunger pangs. This pack contains almonds, cashews, walnuts, dried cranberries, pistachios and raisins.

Price: Rs. 365

Deal: Rs. 237

2. Curd