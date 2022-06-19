Father's Day 2022: Off-beat Indian destinations for a lovely vacation with your father

Father’s day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year to honour, celebrate and cherish fatherhood. Well, there is no perfect way to thank the sacrifices, efforts and unconditional love a father hold for us but we can surely make this day special for him by taking him out on a stunning vacay. Mark this day by planning a special trip with your father to these offbeat yet beautiful places and express your love most unusually while creating eternal memories.

Here is a list of perfect destinations in India you can plan a lovely vacation with your father:

Mashobra, Himachal Pradesh

Rich orchards of apples, sparkling watery streams, jungles surrounded by pine and oak, majestic structural design, holy temples, and utter isolation- Mashobra is a perfect offbeat place for a vacay that is nestled in Himachal Pradesh nearby a prominent hill station Shimla. Besides pretty landscapes, this hilly hamlet is prominent for its splendid historical architecture and amazing activities that will offer peace while satiating adrenaline cravings all in one. Tattapani river, Mahasu devta temple, Chadwick falls and fagu are the must-visit places while in Mashobra.

Dhanachuli, Uttarakhand

Sits in the lap of Kumaon hills, Dhanachuli is a small and pristine village in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. This immaculate vacation destination is pure and untouched, providing you endless scenic views of mountains, and lush apple orchards along with a tranquil aura that will soothe you with calmness. The mesmerizing and good-quality air of the Himalayas along with picturesque views will steal your heart away while making you come for more.

Landour, Uttarakhand

Landour which was earlier known as a cantonment town in British India is a perfect no-fuss and dazzling vacation destination to go with your father. This town is a little small in size but it scores big when it comes to giving experiences. Get lost in the calm of age-old colonial charm and revive yourself in the peaceful surroundings this place has to offer. Right from historic churches to secluded local cafes, explore the serenity and the British-era charm everywhere in Landour.

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Coonoor is without any doubt or argument one of the unusual yet beautiful hill stations snuggled in the Nilgiris. This less-crowded place is the perfect hotspot to gain all the peace and tranquil vibes along with diving into a variety of thrilling and satiating experiences. Situated in the state of Tamil Nadu with close proximity to Ooty, this vacay spot is prominent for its tea plantations, waterfalls, trekking trails and bakeries. Sip on piping Nilgiri teas and vanish in the amazing views of this south-Indian beauty. Catherine falls, droog fort and dolphin’s nose peak should definitely be visited at this place for a refreshing treat.

Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the beautiful mountains of Himachal Pradesh, Bir is a beautiful hilltop where you can enjoy the adventure and beautiful landscapes of the Dhauladhar mountains and Kangra valley. This place will leave you speechless from its aromatic tea estates and stunning views while making your vacay memorable. A small hill station that will surely give you a gala of experiences to fill your social feed with the best memories. Bir holds untouched natural beauty, densely lush forests, streams of crystal clear water, monasteries and ancient temples that will give your soul a much-needed relaxation from all the chaos, crowd and summer heat of the city.

Also Read: International Picnic Day: 6 Gorgeous parks across India that you can visit for a delightful picnic