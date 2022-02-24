The finest places to savor mouth-watering Churros in Mumbai

Essentially a Spanish dessert, churros are flaky, crisp and sugary treats that melt in your mouth. Made of egg, flour and laced with cinnamon and vanilla extract, these sticks of fried dough are also a part of Latin American cuisine. But if you happen to be in Mumbai and have a hankering for something sweet, then we list some of the best places in town that dish up this Spanish treat with a pot of molten chocolate for your guilty pleasure.

Chocolateria San Churro for the Original Flavor

Should you crave authentically prepared churros, then head over to this eatery. They have more than one location in the city, which will help you sate your appetite for churros quite close to you. What’s interesting about their desserts is that the churros are offered with a myriad of dips right from dark chocolate and caramel sauce to maple syrup and even with fresh fruit like strawberries.

Where: Chocolateria San Churro in Linking Road in Bandra West and even Oshiwara in Andheri West

The Bombay Churros for Vegan churros

Head here if you wish to experiment with diverse churro dishes. Apart from what’s conventional, they serve up Nutella nuts churro that’s complete with Nutella and chunks of peanuts. They have a variety of vegan churros and you shall like their chilly cheese churro for a nice twist. Their Creamy Mint Churros, White Salsa Churros and Harissa Churros are a must try.

Where: The Bombay Churros at Kandivali West and Lower Parel

The Churro Co. Bandra for Offbeat Churro Dishes

If you fancy kid-friendly desserts festooned with Gems and strawberry flavored icing or white chocolate, then this is the place for you. You can also try a sugary and cinnamon laced churro glazed with a number of sauces. If you’re traveling here with your little ones, they may enjoy the rainbow churro or the churro snackers.

Where: The Churro Co. Bandra on Sangeet Samrat Naushad Ali Marg, Bandra West

