Flaunt worthy mini backpacks to travel with

Mini backpacks are true saviours for the die-heart explorer in you. If handbags are not your cup of tea, then these mini backpacks are truly meant to be yours. You can carry these mini backpacks and hinder around in a handsfree manner. Fill in your everyday essentials and organise them your way in a jiffy. Get stylish and classy with these flaunt worth mini backpacks.

1. Leather Backpack

This leather backpack is a perfect pick for daily use. You can also use it for exclusive travelling plans as well as make it a patent office backpack. This backpack is spacious, sturdy, non-slip with comfortable and adjustable straps. It has one main compartment, front pockets, inner packets, mobile packets to keep your stuff secured.

Price: Rs. 1126

Deal: Rs. 381

Buy Now

2. Sling bag cum Backpack

This Sling bag cum backpack is made up of PU leather. It has numerous compartments to store in your belongings and the most suitable choice while travelling. It has padded straps and zipper closures for 100 percent safety and security of your essentials.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 349

Buy Now

3. Leather Backpack and Pouch Set

This Leather Backpack and Pouch Set is a not so easy wear and tear bag. It is sturdy, durable and has a soft lining. It is spacious despite being of mid size. It is a three piece backpack that is water resistant and completely flaunt worthy at trips, office or even colleges.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

4. Nylon Backpack

This nylon backpack is a mid-sized backpack with top loop handles, sturdy straps and an adjustable handle. It is purely designed keeping in mind the fashion consciousness of contemporary women. It is a backpack that helps you to keep your stuff organised and fuss free.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 430

Buy Now

5. PU Leather Backpack

This backpack has a classic design to make your travel journey fuss free. It is spacious and has a polyester lining in the interior. It has golden zips and five pockets with one large compartment. Now you don't have to struggle locating your most tiny essential in your backpack.

Price: Rs. 2999

Deal: Rs. 1386

Buy Now

Backpacks are always recommended while travelling due to their storage capacity and utility. Be it your water bottle or just a wallet, these mini backpacks will aid you with every small or large sized essential to store in your bag. No need to carry large handbags and strain your fingers amidst your exploration.

Also Read: Sequin dresses to dominate the dance floor on New Year's Eve