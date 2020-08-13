Floating Markets, Islands To Parks: 5 Must visit places in Thailand

From its dazzling beaches to its lush tropical forest, Thailand is one of the most fascinating countries with mesmerising cultural beauty. HERE is a compiled list of the must visit places in Thailand.

From numerous islands to the metropolitan capital city, Thailand caters to all types of travellers and budgets. Whether you are here for the stunning beach experience in the south or the mountain villages in the north, Thailand will never disappoint you.

Thailand has diverse attractions that provide a memorable experience in every way. From the northern area of Thailand in Chiang Mai to the lavish southern province of Krabi, we bring you a list of all the places you should visit to experience the raw beauty of Thailand.

1. Damnoen Saduak Floating Markets

Bangkok's colourful floating markets are as beautiful as you can imagine. Piled high with tropical fruit and vegetables, fresh coconut water and local food, everything is located right on the beautiful floating boat.

2. Phi Phi Island

With classic beaches, fabulous rock creations and rich turquoise waters packed with colourful marine life – Phi Phi Islands is a must visit. There are two separate islands- Phi Phi Don and Phi Phi Leh. Larger and inhabited, Phi Phi Don attracts numerous visitors to stay near the vivid shores. From sunsets to clubbing, Phi Phi Don is the paradise for young partygoers.

3. Ayutthaya Historical Park

Just a one-hour drive from Bangkok, this historical park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Ayutthaya was the second capital of Thailand for 417 years until its destruction by the Burmese. During the attack, Burmese burned the whole city to the ground and destroyed sacred shrines and Buddha statues. The structures that managed to survive the fire were buried beneath the ground for hundreds of years.

4. Elephant Nature Park

This beautiful is a rescue and rehabilitation centre for elderly, injured and abused Asian Elephants. A whole team of caretakers, vets, groundskeepers and volunteers are dedicated to ensuring that each rescued elephant lives healthily and in peace. It is a thrilling and remarkable eco-tour for animal lovers.

5. Full Moon Party

The Full Moon Party is an all-night beach party that takes place on the night of, before or after every full moon. Originated in Koh-Phangan in 1985, this party is a festival with blasting music, paints, dance, drinks, fire shows and colours.

Credits :Getty Images

