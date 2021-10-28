Floral teas to treat your family this festive season

Floral teas have numerous health benefits. They are one of the healthiest teas which you can consume in your everyday life. In addition, they are also popularly known as the best anti-ageing element. If you are looking for ways to protect your body cells and boost your metabolism, then you should definitely sip these floral teas. Get refreshed and feel energised within seconds!

1. Hibiscus Floral Tea

This herbal tea is extremely powerful in lowering high blood pressure and boosting the immune system. The calyces of the hibiscus flower gives your tea a vibrant colour. Tart in taste but sweetened while serving makes it a perfect healthy tea choice.

2. Chamomile Flower Tea

A tea that improves sleep is preferred by all. Now you can take a sip of chamomile tea before going to bed and promote digestive health. With immense health benefits, this tea is always preferred by people to boost their immunity system and unwind anxiety.

3. Rose Tea

In the current era, everyone strives harder to detox their body to the maximum. This rose tea is a saviour for those you want to purify themselves from all toxins and waste. Why drink rose tea? To optimise your energy levels, boost metabolism and toxin removal.

4. Butterfly Blue Pea Tea

Butterfly Blue Pea Tea is highly enjoyed because of its vibrant blue colour and skin effectiveness. After consuming this premium healthy tea, you can experience an upliftment in your mood. A hot beverage can create miracles for you and your body.

5. Lavender Green Tea

Relieving stress and tension is the responsibility of this floral tea. This Lavender Green Tea can reboot your nervous and digestive system. The array of green tea is considered to be a great organic relaxant.

Why stick to the milky chai when you can sink into the divine flavours of these floral teas? Pick your favorite floral tea and savour the taste in every sip. Now keeping your body fit and fine is the job of your tea.

