Follow this 4 step recipe to make delectable mutton shami kebabs

There are some dishes that make your mouth water! No matter how busy, tired or full you feel, you cannot say no to these dishes! One such dish is mutton shami kebab. Shami kebabs are traditionally served as a starter dish and are made with a paste of minced meat and chickpea lentils.

This paste is seasoned with a variety of different Indian spices to give the kebabs a rich and spicy taste. So if you want to make these mouth-watering kebabs at home, then follow the quick 4-step recipe given below.

Step 1

In a pressure cooker, heat 2 tbsp oil and add 1 cinnamon stick, 1 mace, 2 cloves, 2 green cardamoms, 1 bay leaf and a handful of black peppercorns. When these begin to splutter, add 500 grams of minced mutton into the cooker.

Step 2

Add salt according to taste and 2 tsp of red chilli powder. Mix well. Now add ½ cup of soaked chickpea lentil and some water. Close the lid and cook it for 2 whistles. Once cooked, spread the mixture on a plate and let it cool.

Step 3

Press the mixture with your hands to make it into a paste. Now add 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped and 2 chopped green chillies into the paste and mix well.

Step 4

Make small flat circles from the paste and shallow fry these in oil. Cook for 1 minute on each side or till the kebab turns slightly brown. Serve hot.

Also Read: Check out this easy recipe to make delicious Dal Tadka at home this monsoon season