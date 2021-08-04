Follow this 4 step recipe to make fried fish fillet at home

In French, the word “fillet” means a thread or a strip. Fish fillet refers to the flesh of a fish that has been cut from the bone lengthwise. The scales of the fish are removed in a fish fillet. The kinds of fish that are usually used for fish fillet include pollock, catfish, trout, bass, or perch.

This delicious dish is made by frying the fish fillet in oil after coating them with flour to get a crispy texture. So if you want to make fried fish fillet at home in just 4 steps, then follow the recipe given below.

Step 1

Mix ½ cup of all-purpose flour with ¼ tsp paprika, ½ tsp salt, and a pinch of black pepper powder in a bowl to prepare the coating for the fish.

Step 2

Now take 500 g of fish fillet of a fish of your choice and dip each of them in the prepared mixture. Make sure each fillet is evenly coated.

Step 3

Now heat 2 cups of vegetable oil in a pan and once it has become hot, add the fish pieces into the oil. Fry each fillet for about 4 to 5 minutes on each side till it becomes crispy and achieves a golden brown colour.

Step 4

Line a plate with some kitchen towel and place the fried fish fillet on it so that the excess oil is absorbed. Serve them with lemon wedges and enjoy.

