Follow this 4 step recipe to make sago pudding

Sago is starch that is extracted from the centre of different palm stems. It has a spongy texture and is white in colour. It also has many nutritional benefits like improving digestion, boosting energy, reducing blood pressure and promoting bone health. It can be cooked in different ways, be it sweet or savoury. A popular dessert is sago pudding.

Sago pudding has a wholesome taste to it and can be made in a jiffy at home. Sago pudding is made by cooking sago with milk or water along with sugar and other flavourings. So we have for you a simple recipe to make this pudding at home in an easy and fuss-free manner! Check out the recipe below.

Step 1

Pour 2 cups of milk in a bowl and add ½ cup of sago to it. Let the sago soak in the milk for around an hour.

Step 2

To thicken the mixture of the sago and the milk, simply microwave it for approximately 8-10 minutes or till you achieve the desired consistency. Make sure the sago is showing through the milk.

Step 3

Next, beat 2 eggs, ¼ cup of sugar and 1 tsp vanilla essence in a bowl. Add this batter to the sago and milk mixture while stirring continuously.

Step 4

Now transfer this into a microwave-safe pudding cup and microwave it for 2-3 minutes to achieve the right texture for the pudding. Serve.

