Follow this 5 step recipe to make scrumptious red velvet cake at home

Red velvet cake is undoubtedly everyone’s favourite cake! So make this delicious cake at home by trying out the simple 5-step recipe given below.

Desserts are delicious, lip-smackingly good and hard to resist. They transport you to a food paradise where you don’t care anymore about the number of calories or the guilt of gaining weight that comes with eating a sinful dessert. When it comes to cakes, they are undoubtedly the king of desserts and can instantly brighten your day.

One such delectable cake is red velvet cake. It is made with buttermilk, vinegar and cocoa powder. The cocoa reacts with the vinegar and the buttermilk which leads to the red colour and at times, food colouring is also added to further enhance the rich colour. Follow this quick and hassle-free recipe given below to make this delicious cake at home.

Step 1

In a bowl, combine ½ cup of unsalted butter, 1 ½ cup of caster sugar and 2 eggs. In another bowl, combine ¼ cup of cooking oil, 1 tbsp cocoa powder, 2 tbsp red food colouring, 2 tsp vanilla extract and 1 tbsp white vinegar. Add this to the sugar mixture and mix well.

Step 2

In another bowl, mix 2 ½ cups of refined flour, 1 tsp baking soda, a pinch of salt and 1 cup of buttermilk. Add this to the previous bowl and combine.

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 180 degree celsius and grease two baking pans with some butter and then dust some cocoa powder on it. Pour the batter into the baking pans and bake for 25 minutes.

Step 4

To make the cream cheese frosting, beat 400 grams of cream cheese, ½ cup of butter, 2 tsp vanilla extract and 4 cups of icing sugar.

Step 5

Take the cake out and place it on a plate. Trim it to create a flat bottom and spread the prepared frosting on it. Now place the second layer on top of it and cover it with the prepared cream cheese frosting. Serve.

