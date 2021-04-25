Follow this 5 step recipe to make scrumptious risotto

Risotto is a super delicious yet slightly tricky dish. It is a popular Italian dish that is made with rice and broth. Try this quick and simple 5 step recipe to make delicious risotto at home.

Risotto is a famous Italian dish. It is a rice dish that is cooked with broth, which can be derived from either fish or meat or vegetable. It is known to be a slightly tricky dish to cook as one has to be extremely careful and attentive while cooking it, to achieve the right consistency.

Some variations of risotto also include onion, cheese and butter. It is usually made with arborio rice. The perfect risotto boasts of slightly al dente rice grains in a rich, creamy and velvety sauce. So make this popular Italian dish at home in just 5 steps by following this easy recipe given below.

Step 1

Add 3 tbsp butter to a pan. Now add 1 white onion finely chopped along with 2 minced cloves of garlic. Saute on medium heat for a few minutes. Add 1 cup of arborio rice to the pan. Season with 1 tsp salt.

Step 2

Cook the rice till it achieves a slightly toasted texture. Now add ¼ cup of dry white wine to the pan. Cook till the mixture comes to a boil and almost evaporates.



Step 3

In a pot, mix 2 cups of water and 1 cup of chicken broth. Cook this mixture on low heat for a few minutes till the two ingredients are properly combined.

Step 4

Now comes the tricky part. Start adding the broth mixture to the onion mixture. Add the broth mixture gradually. Keep pouring the broth gradually till all of it is completely absorbed. Do this for about 15-20 minutes.

Step 5

Once the broth is properly absorbed and the rice is al dente, remove the pan from heat. Add 1 tbsp butter and 1 tbsp lime juice to the pan. Season with some salt and pepper and top with some grated parmesan cheese. Serve.

