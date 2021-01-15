Follow this easy 5 step recipe to make a delicious and irresistible Chocolate Swiss Roll

Indulge in some chocolaty goodness this winter by making this delectable and sinful chocolate swiss roll at home in 5 simple steps.

Chocolate swiss roll is a classic and an all-time favourite dessert which is perfect to indulge in on these chilly winter days. This is a European-style cake that is made with ganache and whipped cream. It is easy to make and delicious to eat.

This dessert is the ideal treat for chocolate lovers and can easily be the star of the show on any occasion. So make this warm and irresistible swiss roll at home and indulge in some chocolaty goodness this winter! Follow this simple 5-step recipe to make this delectable dessert.

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 175 degree celsius and place parchment paper in a baking tray. Grease the paper with some butter and place it in the oven.

Step 2

In a bowl, whisk 2 egg whites with 1 cup of granulated sugar for 5 minutes. In another bowl, mix the egg yolks and a cup of granulated sugar along with some vanilla extract.

Step 3

Add ½ cup refined flour, 3 tbsp cocoa powder, 1 tsp baking powder and a pinch of salt. Add ½ cup butter and 1 tbsp coffee powder in this and mix well. Add the egg white mixture and whisk thoroughly.

Step 4

Bake this cake in the oven for 10 minutes. Once done, roll it tightly with parchment paper and refrigerate it for 3 hours. To make the whipped cream, whisk 1 cup cream, 3 tbsp sugar and 1 tsp vanilla extract and spread it evenly on the cake after unrolling it.

Step 5

Roll it up again tightly. To make the ganache, mix ½ cup cream and chopped chocolate together in a pan on medium heat till the chocolate melts and pour it on the roll. Refrigerate for an hour and serve.

Pixabay

