Follow this easy recipe to make restaurant style Paneer Dry Red Chilli at home

Chinese cuisine is filled with dishes that make our mouths water and make us want to eat more and more! The flavours of Chinese dishes are indeed enticing and appeal to people of all ages. This cuisine not only has delicious dishes for non-vegetarians but also for vegetarians.

When it comes to some of the most popular Chinese vegetarian dishes, paneer dry red chilli definitely tops the list. So we have for you a super quick recipe to make this scrumptious dish at home. Check out the recipe of paneer dry red chilli as shared by Chef Ritesh Tulsian who is the Head Chef at Soya & Chilli.

Ingredients:

Malai Paneer Cubes: 150 gms.

Corn Starch: to dust

Ref. Oil: to fry

Ginger Chopped: 1 tsp.

Garlic Chopped: 2 tsp.

Dry Kashmiri Red Chilli Broken: 2 nos.

Diced Onion: ½ cup

Diced Assorted Bell Peppers: ½ cup

Red Chilli Paste: 4 tbsp.

Tomato Ketchup: 2 tbsp.

Salt: to taste

Crushed Black Pepper: to taste

Castor Sugar: to taste

Sesame Oil: 1 tbsp.

Method:

1) Dust paneer with corn starch and deep till golden brown and crispy. Set aside.

2) Heat oil in a wok/frying pan and sauté dry red chilli, ginger and garlic.

3) Add onion and bell peppers and stir fry.

4) Add red chilli paste and ketchup, mix well to form a sauce.

5) Season with salt, pepper and sugar.

6) Add fried paneer and stir fry till sauce coats paneer thoroughly.

7) Finish with a dash of sesame oil and serve hot.

