Follow this quick 5 step recipe to make zucchini noodles at home

Zucchini noodles are a healthy and scrumptious version of the typical noodles and are super easy and quick to make. Check out this simple recipe to make these nutritious noodles at home in just 5 steps!

Noodles are delicious, super easy to make and the best comfort food. A fun and unusual variation of noodles are zucchini noodles. Zucchini noodles, as the name suggests, are simply zucchini that has been spiralized and cooked. They are gluten-free and super healthy and can be added to pasta salads and soups.

Now there are many ways to make these noodles. They can be made using a spiralizer, mandoline or a julienne peeler. In this recipe, we will be using a spiralizer to make the noodles. So follow this 5-step recipe given below to make these delicious and nutritious noodles at home.

Step 1

Take 2-3 zucchinis and cut off the ends. Put the zucchini into the spiralizer and crank the handle while pushing the zucchini inside to make thin and long zucchini noodles.

Step 2

You can cut the zucchini noodles to reduce the length and make them manageable. Make sure to not peel the zucchini while putting it in the spiralizer.

Step 3

Now place the zucchini noodles into a colander over the sink. Add some sea salt to them and mix well. Let the noodles sit for about half an hour to release the water from the zucchini.

Step 4

Heat 2 tbsp of olive oil in a pan and add 2-3 cloves of garlic minced. Saute the garlic for a few seconds and then add the noodles to the pan. Toss the noodles to let them cook and to absorb the flavour of the garlic.

Step 5

Add ½ tbsp sea salt and ½ tsp black pepper powder to season the noodles. Mix well. You can also add some grated parmesan cheese to enhance the flavour of the noodles. Stir once and serve.

Also Read: 6 Reasons to consume organic foods to promote overall wellbeing

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×