Follow this quick and easy recipe to make delicious Masala Khichdi

Craving homely khichdi? Try the recipe given below to make the quintessential khichdi with a spicy twist.
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: July 2, 2021 12:06 pm
There are certain dishes that give you comfort and make you feel warm. No matter how hard the day has been, eating these dishes makes you feel that everything will be fine and things will work out eventually. One such comforting dish is Khichdi.

Khichdi is a healthy rice and lentil dish and it usually tastes bland as it doesn’t involve a variety of spices. Although khichdi can be made to taste spicy and flavoursome by incorporating different spices and ingredients into it. So we have for you a simple recipe to make spicy and delicious masala khichdi at home.

Step 1

Take a pressure cooker and add 1 tbsp ghee to it. Next, add 1 bay leaf, 1-inch cinnamon, 1 clove and a pinch of asafoetida followed by 1 chopped green chilli and 1 tsp ginger garlic paste.

Step 2

Next, add 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped, 1 chopped tomato, 3-4 tsp green peas, 1 carrot finely diced and 1 capsicum finely chopped into the cooker. Saute on medium heat for a few minutes.

Step 3

Now add the spices to the cooker. These include ¼ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp garam masala and salt according to taste.

Step 4

Finally, add ½ cup of rice and ½ cup of moong dal followed by 3 cups of water. Cook for 4-5 whistles on medium heat and serve hot.

Credits :Pexels, Pixabay, Getty Images, hebbar's kitchen

