Follow this quick recipe to make Lotus Root Crisps in Sriracha Sauce at home

Everyone loves Chinese food! It not only tastes good but also smells divine. When it comes to popular Chinese dishes, foods like Hakka noodles, chicken manchurian, hot and sour soup and fried rice top the list. Another immensely famous and all-time favourite Chinese dish is lotus root crisps in sriracha sauce.

So if you want to make this restaurant-style dish at home, then follow the simple and quick recipe given below by Chef Ritesh Tulsian who is the Head Chef at Soya & Chilli.

Ingredients:

Sliced Lotus Root: 150 gms.

Potato Starch: 2 tbsp.

Ref. Oil: to fry

Ginger Chopped: 1 tsp.

Garlic Chopped: 2 tsp.

Fresh Red Chilli: 1 tsp.

Dry Kashmiri Red Chilli Broken: 2 nos.

Sriracha Sauce: 3 tbsp.

Tomato Ketchup: 2 tbsp.

Red Chilli Paste: 1 tbsp.

Water: a few drops

Salt: to taste

White Pepper Powder: to taste

Castor Sugar: 1 tsp.

Sesame Oil: 1 tbsp.

Spring Onion Greens Chopped: for garnish

Method:

1) Peel, wash and cut lotus root and wash them in running cold water and coat them in potato starch and set aside.

2) Deep fry the lotus root in medium hot oil until golden brown and crispy.

3) Heat oil in a wok/frying pan and sauté dry red chillies, ginger, garlic and fresh red chillies.

4) Add Sriracha sauce, ketchup and chilli paste and mix well.

5) Add a splash of water to form a smooth sauce.

6) Season with salt, white pepper powder and castor sugar.

7) Add the fried lotus root and stir fry making sure the prepared sauce coats the lotus root uniformly.

8) Finish with a dash of sesame oil and serve hot garnished with spring onion greens.

Also Read: Check out these 3 scrumptious soup recipes that you can try at home