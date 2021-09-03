Follow this recipe to make a delicious chicken burger at home

If there’s one fast food that everybody loves, it has to be burgers! Burgers are everyone’s go-to food when it comes to having something fulfilling and wholesome. They are quick to make and include a variety of different flavourings. They include vegetables such as tomatoes and onions and a delicious patty that is usually made of minced meat.

So we have for you a super simple and quick recipe to make a scrumptious chicken burger at home and pamper your taste buds. Check out the recipe below.

Step 1

Mix 500 grams of ground chicken, 3/4 tsp smoked paprika, 1 minced clove of garlic and 3 minced green onions in a bowl. Season with some salt and pepper.

Step 2

Now make small balls from this mixture and flatten them with your palms to make them into patties. Heat oil in a skillet and cook these patties from both sides till they turn golden.

Step 3

Take 3-4 slices of cheddar cheese and put them on the patties. Cook till the cheese melts. Remove from heat.

Step 4

Lightly toast 2 burger buns. Now, stack 4 lettuce leaves, 2 cups of coleslaw, 1 sliced avocado, 1 thinly sliced onion and 1 sliced jalapeno on the bottom burger bun along with the patties. Put another burger bun on top and serve.

