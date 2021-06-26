Follow this recipe to make mouth watering Chicken Manchurian at home

Chicken Manchurian is a dish that is mostly associated with fancy restaurants. But you can make this dish at home in just 4 simple steps by following the recipe given below.

Have you ever heard of the term “Chinjabi”? Chinjabi is basically Chinese food that is made with Indian flavours and ingredients. It is slightly spicier than the authentic version and has a Punjabi twist to the usual Chinese dishes. Chinjabi food includes dishes such as chilli garlic noodles, honey chilli potatoes and whatnot.

One such dish belonging to this cuisine is Chicken Manchurian. This dish is made with chicken pieces, soy sauce, chilli sauce and lots of different vegetables. Check out the recipe given below to make delicious chicken manchurian at home.

Step 1

Take 250 grams of minced chicken and marinate them by mixing them in 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, 1 tbsp soy sauce and 1 beaten egg. Season with some salt and let it marinate for an hour.

Step 2

Mix 1⁄4 cup of cornflour and 2 tbsp refined flour in a bowl. Add the marinated minced chicken to this. Mix well and make small balls. Heat some oil in a kadai and fry these balls. Keep them aside.

Step 3

Heat some oil in a pan and add 2 tbsp of chopped garlic and 1 tsp of chopped ginger. Next, add 1 medium-sized onion finely chopped and 2 slit green chillies. Mix 2 tbsp of cornflour in 1 cup of water and add this mixture to the pan. Season with some salt and pepper.

Step 4

Add the prepared balls to the pan and mix well. Coat the balls with the sauce and serve hot. Top the manchurian with some roughly diced spring onion greens.

