Follow this recipe to make stuffed capsicum at home

Capsicum is a vegetable that has several health benefits, be it improving the metabolism or keeping the heart-healthy. Stuffed capsicum or bell pepper is a dish that can be made in a variety of ways. This dish includes bell peppers that are filled with different feelings which can include different vegetables, rice, sauce, cheese, or even meat.

These capsicums are then cooked or baked. So we have for you a quick recipe to make Indian-style stuffed capsicum at home in just 4 simple steps.

Step 1

To prepare the stuffing, heat 2 tbsp oil in a pan. Now add 1 onion finely chopped and 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste. Saute till the rawness goes away.

Step 2

Add ½ tsp red chilli powder, ¼ tsp turmeric powder, ¼ tsp coriander powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, and salt to taste.

Step 3

Now add ¼ tsp garam masala powder, ½ tsp dry mango powder, and 1 cup of grated paneer. Next, add 2 cups of boiled, peeled, and mashed potatoes into the pan.

Step 4

Take 3-4 bell peppers and cut the top half. Remove the seeds to make them hollow. Fill them with 2 tbsp of the prepared mixture and shallow fry them in oil. Once they soften, remove them from heat. Top with grated mozzarella cheese and serve.

