Follow this simple recipe to make spicy and flavourful Panipuri at home

Panipuri is a quintessential street food that is spicy, crispy and absolutely delicious. Make this famous street dish at home in just 5 steps by following the recipe given below.

Panipuri or Golgappa or Fuchka is a popular street food that includes a bite-sized and incredibly crispy puri filled with spicy potato mixture and chickpeas. This puri is then dipped in spicy flavoured water and is meant to be eaten in a single bite!

While the pandemic has robbed us of our favourite street dishes such as this one, you can always make lip-smacking street food at home! We have for you a quick recipe to make crispy and flavourful panipuri at home in just 5 steps! So try this recipe given below and satisfy your street food cravings!

Step 1

To make the puris, mix 1 cup of wheat flour with ½ cup of semolina, ½ tsp salt and some water in a bowl. Knead the mixture to make a smooth dough for the puris.

Step 2

Make small balls from the dough and then flatten them. Cut small circles from the balls. Heat some oil in a pan and start frying these circles. Fry till they turn golden brown. The puris are now ready.

Step 3

For the stuffing, mix 3 boiled and mashed potatoes, some chopped onion and 2 tbsp of coriander leaves in a bowl. Season them with ½ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp chaat masala, ½ tsp chilli powder and a pinch of salt. Mix well.

Step 4

For the flavoured water, blend ¼ cup of mint leaves, ½ cup of coriander leaves, 2 chillis and a small piece of tamarind. Add some water to this. Now add a pinch of asafoetida, 1 tsp cumin powder, some salt and 1 cup of cold water to this. Stir well.

Step 5

Take the puri and make a small hole in the middle with your finger. Fill it with 1 tbsp of the prepared stuffing and then dip it in the flavoured water. Enjoy!

