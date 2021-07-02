Follow this step by step recipe to make irresistible choco lava cake at home

Choco lava cake is undoubtedly everybody’s favourite dessert! Check out the recipe given below to make this cake at home.

When we talk about desserts, there are a few desserts that have our hearts. No matter how tired or busy you are, you always have time to indulge in these desserts! Even if you have no appetite, these desserts can help you forget your woes! One such dessert is the all-time favourite choco lava cake.

We all are too familiar with the delicious chocolate oozing out from a soft and moist chocolate cake! Although we do love eating it, most of us aren’t aware of its recipe. So we have for you a quick recipe to make this sinful dessert at home in just 4 steps.

Step 1

For the cake batter, combine ½ cup all-purpose flour, ¼ cup cocoa powder, ½ cup sugar, ¼ tsp baking soda, ½ tsp baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. To this, add 1 tsp vanilla extract and ¼ cup vegetable oil.

Step 2

Mix well. Now add ¾ cup of milk to this batter. Whisk well till you achieve a smooth consistency. Now take 3-4 ramekins and grease them with some butter.

Step 3

Transfer the prepared batter into the ramekins. For the lava to ooze out from the center, place 2-3 chocolate pieces in the center and cover them with the batter.

Step 4

Bake for 15 minutes at 180 degrees celsius. Once baked, let it cool. Remove it from the ramekins with the help of a knife and serve hot.

