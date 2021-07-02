  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Follow this step by step recipe to make irresistible choco lava cake at home

Choco lava cake is undoubtedly everybody’s favourite dessert! Check out the recipe given below to make this cake at home.
2462 reads Mumbai
Follow this step by step recipe to make irresistible choco lava cake at home Follow this step by step recipe to make irresistible choco lava cake at home
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When we talk about desserts, there are a few desserts that have our hearts. No matter how tired or busy you are, you always have time to indulge in these desserts! Even if you have no appetite, these desserts can help you forget your woes! One such dessert is the all-time favourite choco lava cake.

We all are too familiar with the delicious chocolate oozing out from a soft and moist chocolate cake! Although we do love eating it, most of us aren’t aware of its recipe. So we have for you a quick recipe to make this sinful dessert at home in just 4 steps.

Step 1

For the cake batter, combine ½ cup all-purpose flour, ¼ cup cocoa powder, ½ cup sugar, ¼ tsp baking soda, ½ tsp baking powder, and a pinch of salt in a bowl. To this, add 1 tsp vanilla extract and ¼ cup vegetable oil.

Step 2

Mix well. Now add ¾ cup of milk to this batter. Whisk well till you achieve a smooth consistency. Now take 3-4 ramekins and grease them with some butter. 

Step 3

Transfer the prepared batter into the ramekins. For the lava to ooze out from the center, place 2-3 chocolate pieces in the center and cover them with the batter.

Step 4

Bake for 15 minutes at 180 degrees celsius. Once baked, let it cool. Remove it from the ramekins with the help of a knife and serve hot.

Also Read: Want creamy white sauce pasta? Make it at home in 30 minutes with this easy recipe

Credits :Pexels, Getty Images, Hebbar's Kitchen

You may like these
Follow this quick and easy recipe to make delicious Masala Khichdi
2 Heart melting vanilla mix milkshake recipes that are easy and quick to surprise your unexpected guests
Nikudango: Follow this recipe to make this scrumptious Japanese dish at home
How to make delicious raspberry swirl cheesecake at home easily in mere 30 minutes
A quick recipe to make healthy and scrumptious vegetable pulao at home
Follow this recipe to make mouth watering Chicken Manchurian at home