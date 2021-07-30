Follow this super easy recipe to make scrumptious Penne Arrabbiata at home

Pasta is one such food that is loved by people of all age groups, be it kids, youngsters, or adults. Pasta can be of many types including penne, spaghetti, fusilli, elbow macaroni, farfalle, lasagne, and the list goes on. When it comes to sauces, there are usually two different types of sauces, namely rich and spicy red sauce and thick and creamy white sauce.

Arrabbiata is a red sauce that is spicy and is made with ingredients such as red chillies, tomatoes, and garlic. So follow the recipe given below to make delicious penne pasta in arrabbiata sauce at home in just 4 steps.

Step 1

Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a pan. To this add 3 cloves of garlic finely chopped. Once the garlic is cooked, add 2 tbsp red chilli flakes and 3 tomatoes finely chopped. Cook for a few minutes on medium heat.

Step 2

Now add 1 tbsp salt and ½ tsp black pepper powder into the pan. Next, add ½ tbsp oregano and mix well. Saute on medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Step 3

In another pot, heat 4 cups of water along with 1 tbsp of olive oil and add 2 cups of penne pasta into it, once it begins to boil. Cook for 2-3 minutes on high heat and then drain the pasta.

Step 4

Add the cooked pasta into the pan and give it a nice mix to ensure that the pasta gets coated properly with the sauce. Serve hot.

