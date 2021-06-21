Follow THESE 4 tips to make the perfect milkshake at home

Want to make a thick and creamy milkshake at home? Then check out these simple yet effective tips to make the most delicious milkshake ever!

Milkshakes are a kind of drink that nobody can say no to! They are rich, wholesome and lip-smackingly delicious. A good milkshake is thick, creamy and flavourful and has just the right texture and consistency. Making a milkshake is pretty easy, or though it seems!

Most milkshakes can be made with as few as 3 ingredients, namely, ice cream, milk and flavouring. But there is a lot of thought that goes into deciding the flavour of the ice cream as well as the finer details of the flavouring. To achieve the perfect texture, it is important to keep a few things in mind. So have a look at 4 such tips that you need to follow to make a refreshing and chilled milkshake at home!

To ensure the perfect consistency of your milkshake, add the milk first while adding the milkshake ingredients into the blender. Let your ice cream soften a bit before you add it to the blender, as too hard an ice cream may hamper the texture of the milkshake.

While blending the ingredients, make sure that you keep an eye on it. Use less milk if you want a thick and rich milkshake. Blend it till you achieve just the right consistency, i.e not too thick and not too thin.

If by mistake, you have over-blended the milkshake and it has become too runny for your liking, then you always add another scoop of ice cream to it and give it a good mix to thicken it up.

If you want to prepare a milkshake beforehand for someone, then pour the milkshake into a cup and put it into the freezer. When you have to serve it, take it out and let it sit for around 15-20 minutes at room temperature before mixing and serving it.

