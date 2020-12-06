Follow these 5 SIMPLE steps to make the most scrumptious Chilli Garlic Fried Rice

Who doesn’t love Chinese food with an Indian twist? Follow this easy 5-step recipe to make the most perfect restaurant-style Chilli Garlic Fried Rice quickly at home.

Indo-Chinese dishes are delicious, spicy and are moulded to suit the Indian palette. They are easy to cook and require everyday ingredients that are easily available in every Indian household. These dishes, when cooked authentically, can easily give you restaurant-like refined taste and sophistication.

Chilli Garlic Fried Rice is easy to cook and is a popular Indo-Chinese dish. It is perfect for those days when you are too lazy to make anything fancy. It is a healthy and spicy dish and is very quick to prepare. Follow these 5 steps to make delicious Chilli Garlic Fried Rice at home.

Step 1

Wash and then cook rice in boiling water along with some salt, oil and white pepper powder. Strain it once cooked and keep it aside.

Step 2

Blend 7-8 garlic gloves and 6-7 dry red chillies together to make a thick and spicy paste and keep it aside.

Step 3

In a wok, add sesame oil and a little chilli oil. Add chopped ginger, garlic and onion. Cook till they turn golden brown.

Step 4

Add chopped beans, carrots, bell peppers and julienned cabbage. Cook till these turn soft and add some salt and white pepper powder. Add some chopped spring onions and add the chilli garlic paste. Mix well.

Step 5

Add soy sauce, chilli sauce and vinegar. You can also add some tomato ketchup to give it a tangy flavour. Put the cooked rice and stir well. Serve hot.

