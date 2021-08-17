Follow these steps to devein prawns perfectly

Prawns are probably the go-to ingredient for every seafood lover! They are easy to cook and can be made in a variety of ways. When most of us are used to eating prawns at fancy restaurants, it is possible to cook them at home. Prawns are perfect when you want to eat something fancy and delicious. But while cooking prawns at home, it is very important to keep in mind that you thoroughly clean them and remove their veins and shells.

When it comes to deveining prawns, most people tend to be a novice. So we have for you the ultimate guide to devein prawns neatly and perfectly without any fuss! Follow these steps given below.

The first step involves washing the prawns with cold water to ensure that they lose that strong seawater smell. Be sure to use cold water while washing them as hot water can destroy their texture.

Once washed properly, place the prawns on the chopping board and begin by cutting off their head and their tail.

Remove the shells of the prawn carefully and delicately so that you don’t ruin the flesh. Make a small cut around the point where the prawn curves and take out the vein with the help of a knife.

Now remove the legs of the prawn carefully. Once you have removed the shells and the veins, wash the prawns with cold water. They are now ready to be cooked!

