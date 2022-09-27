Food items you must carry if you are travelling during Navratri fasting

Navratri is the time of the year where we recharge ourselves with fun and fast. The festival of garba, music and colour-full attires is round the corner. A lot of people fast during these 9 days. Fasting is considered auspicious and according to ayurveda it increases the digestive fire, building immunity and helps reduce stress, says, Prachi Shah, a Clinical Dietitian and Consulting Nutritionist. Fasting is like a prayer that you offer to Goddess Durga.

If you are someone who wants to fast but is always on the go due to hectic schedule and travel commitments you’ve come to the right place!