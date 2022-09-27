Food items you must carry if you are travelling during Navratri fasting
If you are someone who wants to fast but is always on the go due to hectic schedule and travel commitments you’ve come to the right place!
Navratri is the time of the year where we recharge ourselves with fun and fast. The festival of garba, music and colour-full attires is round the corner. A lot of people fast during these 9 days. Fasting is considered auspicious and according to ayurveda it increases the digestive fire, building immunity and helps reduce stress, says, Prachi Shah, a Clinical Dietitian and Consulting Nutritionist. Fasting is like a prayer that you offer to Goddess Durga.
If you are someone who wants to fast but is always on the go due to hectic schedule and travel commitments you’ve come to the right place!
Here are some tips that you can keep in mind while travelling-
- You can always carry small box of dry fruits and nuts. A handful of nuts will provide you quick satiety and will help you sustain for few hours.
- Make dry fruit laddos or sukhdi and carry them with you. It is a powder pack nutritious snack. You can add little jaggery for sweetness or use dates for natural sweetness.
- This is the perfect time to use all the millets you can! Make a quick fuss free one pot item you can carry such as buckwheat khichdi. Add in peanuts and this meal will keep you energised for long.
- Carry roasted makhana. Makhana can be used in various ways but during hectic schedule and travels roasted makhana with little salt and pepper does the job.
- Potatoes are a hit on any normal day but more so on days you fast. You can prepare a lot of varieties but the quickest way is to opt for boiled potatoes along with little curd, salt and red chili powder. If you want to avoid normal potatoes opt for sweet potatoes.
- If you have to commute daily for work prepare rajgira paratha. You can have the paratha with or without vegetable stuffing. Grab some curd along with it and you are good to go.
- Similarly, you can make parathas with other millets as well that are allowed during fasts such a kuttu.
- Remember to stay well hydrated. Carry your water wherever you go. You can also carry items like lemonade, coconut water and buttermilk.
- The most simple and handy food is a fruit. Make sure you try to consume 2 fruits a day.
The above-mentioned food items are rich in various nutrients. Who says you have to be low on energy during these 9 days? You can pre-plan your meals even when you fast all you need to make sure is you smartly choose the food. Avoid processed and packaged foods during these days. Sure, they are accessible but these are the days you need to take care of your body and also nourish it well. Lastly, fasting isn’t for everyone it’s a choice one makes. Hope these tips and suggestions help you boost energy even when you are travelling.
Also Read: Food items you must carry if you are travelling during Navratri fasting