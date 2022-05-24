Food Synergy: Here are some food duos to maximise the nutrient absorption in the body

When it is about meal planning, a lot of people put extra effort to decide on the ingredients but they probably don’t give any thought to how the food pairing they are prepping is going to interact together. It is said that certain food pairs shouldn’t be consumed together as their nutrient are not meant to complement each other and they only decrease the absorption of vital nutrients in the body. Food synergy is a theory that focuses on the relationship between certain foods and their nutrient collaboration. As per the food science, it is extremely vital to fill your plate with accurate food mishmashes to get that power-packed nutritional punch.

Here are certain food duos to get the maximised dose of nutrients and to improve bodily functions.

Green Tea and Lemon

Green tea is high in antioxidants known as catechins which are quite beneficial for the health. Various researchers said that when green tea and a dash of lemon are paired together, it enhances the capacity of antioxidants. The reason for this is the high quantity of Vitamin C found in lemon which completely blends with the antioxidants found in green tea. This duo helps in strengthening the immunity, decreases the process of ageing while reducing the risk of cancer.

Spinach and lemon

For years, we have been consuming ‘palak-paneer’ to enrich the body with the goodness of iron (spinach) and calcium (paneer). But the science of food combination has turned everything upside down. Spinach is rich in iron while lemon is rich in Vitamin C. When both of these are consumed in pairs, Vitamin C in lemon helps in absorbing the maximum quantities of iron in the body and it further helps in keeping the blood oxygenated. Also, this combination gives a quick boost to the immune system. You can make spinach soup with lemon juice or spinach smoothies with lemon.

Broccoli and Tomatoes

Your body needs Vitamin C and iron at the same time to work effectively. Lycopene, a super-strong antioxidant is found in tomatoes whereas broccoli is rich in sulforaphane (an important phytonutrient). When both of these are combined together, they provide a strong nutritive profile and health benefits including cancer-preventing properties. Various studies said that consuming broccoli and tomatoes together in the diet doubles the health benefits as compared unaccompanied. You can make an omelette with broccoli and tomato or toss the broccoli with tomatoes and your other favourite veggies and sauté them with a dash of your favourite seasonings.

Vegetable salad and hint of nuts/oil

Combining your vegetables with a dash of nuts and healthy oil helps in unravelling a great number of Vitamins found in the vegetables. Also, the addition of healthy fats over the hearty greens helps in soaking the maximum number of nutrients like alpha and beta carotene, lutein, and lycopene in the body. Next time you give yourself a treat of a vegetable salad, add a hint of olive oil and chopped nuts over it to get the maximum of fat-soluble Vitamins from the greens.

Stick by the rule of food synergy to enhance the nutritional profile and to lock varied health benefits in your body from the food you consume. Now that you know all about the food duos that are better together, don’t restrict your diet to individual parts or servings. Just put on your apron and make yourself hale and hearty by tossing the correct food in the pan.

