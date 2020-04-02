Food Talk: 6 amazing mouth-watering dishes to prepare during lockdown

Missing your favourite food from your favourite cafes? If yes, then read below to find out some amazing mouth-watering dishes that you can make at home without any hassle.

The first case of Coronavirus was registered in December 2019 in the city of Wuhan, China. Since then this pandemic has affected over 200 countries, and the majorly affected countries after China are Italy, USA, Spain and Iran. The cases in India are also on the rise. India so far has registered 1649 positive cases, and the death toll has gone up to 41. And to fight the battle against coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi had imposed a lockdown of 21 days across the country.

India under lockdown means you cannot visit your favourite restaurant, cafes and other places that used to visit once upon a time. It means that whatever you have to eat, you have to cook it at home and relish it with your fam. When it comes to food, some people are craving sweet treats, Chinese, pizzas and burgers to name a few. And for that, here are some amazing mouth-watering dishes that you can prepare at home during the lockdown.

Amazing dishes you can prepare at home during the lockdown.

Mug cake:

For all you sweet lovers out there, you have to try this cake recipe. It is a recipe where you need to put everything in one mug and microwave it for a few minutes and there your mug cake is ready. You can add your flavour to it. Check out the recipe here.

Onion Bhaji:

If you are missing that hot piping vada pav and samosa, then you can have some mouth-watering onion pakoras at home. Pair it with some chutney and ginger tea and you are good to go. Check out the recipe here.

Pindi Chole:

Give your regular chole a Punjabi twist by making it in the authentic Punjabi way. Fry some bhaturas or pooris and some pickled onions and there you have your Dhaba style Pindi chole ready. Check out the recipe of this mouth-watering dish here.

Pancakes with jam:

Again a very simple yet mouth-watering dish that most of us are craving right now. Pancakes are simple to make and don't require many ingredients, you can add your flavour to it, by topping it with some freshly cut fruits, chocolate sauce, jam, nut butter and more. Check out the recipe here.

Hakka noodles and Manchurian:

If you are craving Chinese food, then you can make Hakka noodles and Manchurian at home with some basic ingredients. Not only this, but you can make schezwan sauce at home too. Check out the recipe here.

Pasta:

Channel your inner chef and make different types of pasta at home. Be it white, red or pink- you can choose your base and cook yourself some good pasta. Check out the recipe here.

What are you craving for? Do let us know in the comments below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More