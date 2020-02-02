Food Talk: UNIQUE food experiences that you can have only in India

India is not only known for its diverse culture, but it's also known for its food. Read below to find out some unique food experiences that one can only experience in India.

India is a land of culture, traditions and diversity. It is not only known for its old rustic and vibrant cities, but the country is also known for its diverse and distinct culture. There are many things that you can only find in India. Right from snow-clad mountains to street food- there's something about India that makes it so different. When we speak about food, in particular, some food items are found only in India. It is one of the most worshipped things in India. People live to eat and if you want to experience something unusual and want to challenge your inner foodie, then here are some food experiences that you need to have in India.

These gastronomic-soul-changing- experience is only possible in India and nowhere else.

Langar in Golden Temple, Amritsar:

Langar, which caters to lakhs people daily is something that you cannot miss out on. It has always been at the core of Sikhism. People irrespective of their caste and creed are welcome to the Gurudwara. They serve food all day and night while maintaining the hygiene of the place. Also, the patent halwa that they serve is the thing that you'll ever taste anywhere else in your life.

Shop and Cook, Kochi:

This experience is getting very popular in gods own country-Kerala. When you go fish shopping in Kerala, you can pick your seafood and then ask the sellers to cook for you. They will cook it as per your preference. Now isn't that amazing?

Eat-in Tihar Jail, Delhi:

Tihar is one of the largest prisons in South Asia, where prisoners are employed as waiters and staff at the restaurant. So, if you're up for an experience and want to do your part in rehabilitating these convicts, go ahead and eat at their hotel to experience something new.

Eat your meal while gazing at the stars, Leh:

A piping hot bowl of thukpa, momos and some tea- sounds like a dream combo right? Well, how about experiencing this with snow-clad mountains and majestic stars? Sounds dreamy right? Well, you can experience this at the P3 Restaurant which is situated at the shore of Pangong lake, Leh. So plan a trip to Ladakh right now.

Wine and dine in Udaipur:

Rajasthan is known for many royal things, and one of them has to be this. Rajasthan is also known for its charismatic sunsets and now you can enjoy this sunset with some wine on a 150-year old boat used by the Maharana of Udaipur for floating processions, celebrating festivals, and royal ceremonies over Lake Pichola.

