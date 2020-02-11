FoodPorn: THESE are some delicious dishes that you MUST try at Mohammed Ali Road

When it comes to Mumbai, apart from being known for Marine drive, it is also known for Mohammed Ali road. Read below find out some dishes that you must try at this food heaven.

Mumbai- a city of dreams is known for many things. Right from its street food to its bustling nightlife, there's something about Mumbai that truly makes it sapno ka shehar. From the pitter-patter of the street vendors to the serenity of the beaches, Mumbai truly has a charm that makes it distinct from other cities. Apart from being known for Marine drive and Juhu Chaupati- Mumbai is also known for the iconic Mohammed Ali Road.

Mohammed Ali Road in Khau Galli is one of Mumbai's predominant street food zones and is known for its famed Ramazan walks. From kebabs and shawarmas to the Nihari and the Shahi Sherbet to the Phirnis, Mohammed Ali Road is home to many such dishes. If you are new in Mumbai or have never visited Mohammed Ali road, then you must visit ASAP.

Here are some dishes that you must try at Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai.

Gosht Khichda:

This is one of the most iconic and classic dishes that you can eat at Mohammed Ali road. It's a mixture of meat cooked in pulses and rice. Inspired by Boris, it is available throughout the year. There are multiple stalls in Mohammed Ali road that serve this hot piping dish.

Nalli Nihari:

This dish is prepared using tender meat and a box full of masala. The vivid type of flavours that burst into your mouth, while the succulent meat adds more to the dish. It is best enjoyed with rumali rotis.

Mutton Keema Pav:

Keema Pav is classic and never goes out of style. Mohammed Ali Road is known for its signature keema pav, and it's available at almost every other alternate stall. The meat is well prepared and is full of flavour.

Baida roti:

Another dish that's classic is baida roti. Baida Roti is an egg fried roti with chicken or mutton stuffing inside. And it makes you believe in food heaven. Who will not like it if egg and meat sit so well with each other?

White Biryani:

It is a mouth-watering biryani, made using curd and cashew paste, this extremely popular dish is served with raita or chutney. One of the best places to try it on Mohd Ali Road is at Noor Mohammadi Hotel.

Malpua with Rabdi:

The typical Indian version of pancakes, Malpuas are prepared with batter and eggs, deep-fried and then doused in sugar syrup and topped with a creamy rabdi. Dessert haven has been redefined. You can have a plate of these gooey malpuas at Suleiman Usman Mithaiwala.

