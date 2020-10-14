Foods that should be in your regular diet to stay healthy and keep diseases at bay

Healthy eating habit is key for optimal health without any chronic diseases. So, here are some foods that should be consumed daily for good health.

We all know that our eating habits play a major role for staying healthy, fit and active without any health issues. A regular diet should be healthy with all nutritious foods that will provide us with the right proportions of all vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, proteins and healthy carbs.

These foods not only keep us healthy but also lower the risk of many chronic diseases. They can keep high blood sugar and blood pressure, obesity, diabetes at bay. This slows down our ageing process as well. So, here are certain foods that nutritionists also recommend eating every day.

Foods that should be consumed every day:

Olives

Olives have Vitamins A and E, which protect our skin from free radical damage, strengthen connective tissues, improve skin tone and protect us from UV radiation. The monounsaturated fat in it keeps a check on our heart health reducing the risk of atherosclerosis and increasing HDL, the good cholesterol. Plus, it has anti-inflammatory properties.

Cucumber

Cucumber has high water content that keeps our body hydrated and helps in detoxification. And it is a great food for weight loss as its low in calories. Cucumber makes for great snacking food as well.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre that reduce the risk of many heart diseases. Have them with yoghurt or in salad as it is a good alternative for carbs as well.

Jackfruit

Jackfruit is packed with vitamin B6, niacin, riboflavin, folic acid, etc. and doesn’t have any saturated fats or cholesterol. Vegans must add this fruit to their daily diet.

Avocados

Be it for salads or breakfast, avocados will always be on the top of the list. It is rich in Vitamin C, which enhances our immune system and provides healthy fats.

Greek yoghurt

Greek yoghurt has protein, calcium and probiotics that enhance our gut health, improves digestive tract, boosts immunity and overall health. The protein in it is good to maintain your muscle mass and it provides long-lasting energy.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps to maintain the alkaline pH level of our body along with preventing fatigue, inflammation, acne, heartburn and weight problem.

Amaranth

Amaranth is a high protein grain that is rich in calcium and gluten-free. It can be consumed with rice or raw. It can drastically reduce the risk of heart diseases and stroke.

Some others on the list

Apart from the above-mentioned foods, you should also add these foods to your regular diet: ginger, watermelon, walnut pesto, swiss chard, quinoa, sweet potatoes, hemp seeds, goji berries, kale, brussels sprouts, salmon, dandelion greens, broccoli, coconut oil, butternut squash, blueberries, hummus, leafy greens, beets, nuts, flaxseeds, etc.

