Forts in India: You should visit THESE popular forts in India for once

India has numerous forts that play a major part in tourism. Some of them have been marked as a UNESCO World Heritage site. So, check out the most popular forts in India to visit.

India is bounded with numerous exquisite forts and palaces which showcase the different architectural styles of different regions. The museums inside the fortresses exhibit the culture of different clans and anticipate the history of different invaders. These forts have witnessed different invaders and rulers conquering them in a different era and served as the residence of royal families. They showcase architectural grandeur, astounding palaces, temples, mighty gates and ramparts.

If history attracts you the most then you should visit these popular forts in India at least for once. You can witness the history once you enter the forts and experience different culture and tradition of different rulers of India. Mughal dynasty is one of the most prominent rulers who built several forts here.

These are the most popular forts in India you should go to.

Red Fort- Delhi

Red Fort in Delhi was constructed during 17th century by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. This fort, made of sandstone, served as the residence of the royal families. It has been marked as the UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a popular tourist spot in the capital city.

Agra Fort- Agra

Agra Fort has also been declared as the UNESCO World Heritage Site. And it served as the residence of the Mughal emperors before the capital was shifted to Delhi. This fort, made of red sandstone, is another attraction of Agra city along with Taj Mahal.

Amer Fort- Jaipur

Amer Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the most popular tourist spot. The fortress was made of red sandstone and marble consisting of numerous palaces like Sheesh Mahal, Jai Mandir, Sukh Niwas, etc. Amer Fort was protected by Jaigarh Fort situated above Amer Fort. These two forts are considered as one single complex.

Mehrangarh Fort- Jodhpur

This fortress was constructed around 1459 which has now been turned into a museum exhibiting the culture and traditions of the Rathore Rajput clan.

Jaisalmer Fort- Jaisalmer

The one-fourth of the population of Jaisalmer city is still living within the fort made of gold sandstone. It was constructed in 1155 AD and served as the capital of Jaisalmer. This living fort is perched on the Trikuta Hill and has been declared as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Gwalior Fort

The history of this UNESCO World Heritage site dates back to 6th century AD. It was made of sandstone and exhibits some of the finest rock-cut caves, Jain temples, 6 beautiful palaces and a museum. This fort has been invaded in different times by different emperors.

Chittorgarh Fort- Chittor

Chittorgarh Fort, another UNESCO World Heritage site, used to be the capital of the Mewar region of Rajasthan. The structures of this fortress showcase the architectural grandeur, palaces, temples and reservoirs. This fort is predominantly popular for the practice of ‘Jauhar’.

Kumbhalgarh Fort- Udaipur

Located in the Mewar region of Rajasthan, this fort is popular for its 38 km fortified wall. And it is the world’s second-largest continuous wall after the Great Wall of China. This fort consists of 360 temples, ramparts, gates and other historic monuments.

Junagarh Fort- Bikaner, Rajasthan

This fortress was built from 1571 to 1611 AD and served as the royal residence of Bikaner Kingdom. This fort is a fine example of Rajput’s royal architecture.

