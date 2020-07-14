  1. Home
French Fries to Potato Twister: 5 yummy and easy potato recipes to try

Enjoy rains by preparing these finger-licking potato-based dishes. Read on to know the recipes.
The best part of potato (which makes it favourite food of many) is that it can go well with almost anything and is great on its own as well. Coming to potato-based dishes, we can make innumerable recipes with this veggie and one can add them in almost everything to amp up the quality as well as quantity of the dish. Aloo Gobi, Aloo Paratha and Aloo Pattice, Batada Vada are some of the most common and loved Indian dishes. 

If you are also a forever potato fan, then you are at the right place as today we are sharing five simple potato-based dishes that you can whip up instantly. Currently, as I write, people are enjoying the rainy season and during monsoons, we love to have fried items. So, if you are craving something fried with a hot cuppa of tea as you watch the rains from the window sill, then you can try any of these recipes. 

1. Potato Twister or Tornado
Many are missing the street-side potato twister aka tornado and if you are missing it too then try making them home. Yes! you can prepare it at home. For the recipe, you need potatoes, skewers, maida, masalas, oil, salt, mayonnaise and some chopped fresh coriander. Follow the video to know.

2. French Fries
Want to try your hands at restaurant-style french fries? Then follow this video tutorial and ace it! You need potatoes, oil for frying, salt, some masalas and cornflour, that's it!

3. Potato Wedges
We almost all love and some of us are missing Mc Donald's famous wedges. If you are craving it too, then try preparing them at home. You need medium-sized potatoes, salt, rice flour, wheat flour, masalas, chilli flakes, and oil among others. Follow the video for all the details.

4. Potato Chips
This is one of the easiest recipes on the earth. Just slice potatoes and fry them to perfection. Sprinkle some salt and your crispy and yummy chips are ready! Check out the video tutorial for more details. 

5. Chilli Potatoes 
Longing for something spicy then you should definitely try this recipe. For the same, you need medium potatoes, cornflour, red chilli powder, salt, oil, crushed garlic onion, capsicum, green chillies, soya sauce, chilli sauce, vinegar and salt. You can prepare paneer chilli as well from the same ingredients.

