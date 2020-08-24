  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

French To Latin: 5 Striking Travel Words That Define Wanderlust Perfectly

To satisfy your traveller itchy feet, here are the 5 mind-boggling words that define wanderlust in a perfect way.
18711 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,Travel Words,WanderlustFrench To Latin: 5 Striking Travel Words That Define Wanderlust Perfectly

Words are never enough to explain what a traveller feels while starting a new journey. Wanderlust is characterized by a strong desire to travel, is related to the positive emotional aspect. As every travel story has its own charm, the word ‘wanderlust’ can never explain each travel experience. 

Learning about new cultures and societies from all across the world builds confidence in an individual. Interacting with different people from different backgrounds will erode any insecurity one has. There are beautiful languages all across the globe. From Latin to Greek, here are the six beautiful travel words from different origins that every traveller should know. 

1. Resfeber
Origin: Swedish
Meaning: The restless race of the traveller’s heart before the journey begins when anxiety and anticipation are tangled together.
Resfeber is the moment when you are planning the itinerary for your next travel destination with happiness, fear and excitement. 

2. Eudaimonia
Origin: Greek
Meaning: A state of being happy whilst travelling and everything feels great.
Eudaimonia is the intense excitement you feel when you go on one of the best adventurous journeys of your life.

3. Solivagant
Origin: Latin
Meaning: A solitary adventurer who wanders the globe alone.
Solivagant are the souls who travel alone to enjoy new countries, cultures and people.

4. Dérive
Origin: French
Meaning: A spontaneous and unplanned journey where the traveller leaves their life behind and allows themselves to be guided by the landscape and architecture. 
Dérive explains the small journey to a new city that takes you to great discoveries.

 

Also Read: Corsica To Czech Republic: 7 Unexplored locations that Bollywood discovered for us 

5. Vagary
Origin: Latin
Definition: A whimsical journey.
Vagary is an impulsive action, desire or an idea to an unknown destination without caring or fearing.

Credits :Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement