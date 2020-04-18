From Fried Idli to Poached Eggs: Here's what Shilpa Shetty eats for breakfast

Here's a sneak peek into Shilpa Shetty's breakfast diaries. Check out which delicacies she loves to have for breakfast.

Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, is quite active on social media. She takes to her Instagram handle to give sneak peeks of her healthy lifestyle. Just like other celebs, right now, she too is sharing her quarantine tales. Right from cooking and having delicious meals to exercising to doing fun activities with her hubby Raj Kundra and son, she is keeping herself busy and keeping her fans and followers updated as well. Her social media handles have been a source of healthy food inspiration for us. She often shares pictures from her healthy lunch, dinner and breakfast diaries.

Speaking of the breakfast meals, the actress eats a lot of healthy fruits, oats and South Indian delicacies among others. The actress had once shared, "My mornings start at 6am. So you tend to get slightly peckish around 10:30 am. I have porridge or muesli at 7 am and then a pre-lunch snack at 10:30 am-11 am and then I have my lunch at 12:30." When asked about breakfast, she had said," I have a very balanced meal plan. I just eat depending on what I feel like on that day but I make sure it’s balanced. Like some days it’ll be porridge with almonds and a dash of milk with coconut sugar."

Today we have compiled some of the breakfast dishes that Shilpa Shetty shared on her Instagram stories. Check out which healthy dishes she loves to gorge as the morning meal.

1. Overnight oats

The actress' one of the fav breakfast seems to be overnight oats. She had once shared a picture of it and revealed the ingredients. The bowl had overnight soaked chia seeds, oats in almond milk, apricot, soaked walnuts, almonds, bananas with cinnamon and honey.

2. Cheese omelet and multi-grain brown bread

My mouth is already watering as I see the picture. Cheese omelet and multi-grain brown bread were once on the actress's breakfast platter. Check out the photo right here.

3. Fried Idli and eggs

Who does not like the South Indian delicacy, fried idli. The actress loves to eat fried idli in ghee. She had it with scrambled eggs. Check out the photo right below.

4. Poached eggs, fruits and dried nuts

Poached eggs, fruits and dried nuts are some of the healthiest things you can have for breakfast. Look at the delightful sight.

5. South Indian breakfast platter

Shilpa is a true blue South Indian and this picture of herself as she enjoyed some Idli and upma with chutneys and Sambar is the proof.

6. Eggs benedict

We have noticed that the actress includes usually eggs, which is a superfood in her breakfast. The actress had eggs benedict with fresh apple carrot juice at the Changi Airport, Singapore.

