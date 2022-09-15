From kathi rolls to tangy chicken toast, Know 4 luscious recipes to utilise leftover chicken curry
Here we bring you some nifty recipes that you can whip up with leftover chicken and some pantry ingredients in just a few minutes.
There is a strong reason why chicken is one of the most loved food staples in India! It is a great source of protein, filling, and wholesome and you can tweak the flavours as per your liking and can still have a nourishing meal. If you are a hardcore chicken lover, then you must always be on the lookout to explore leftover chicken recipes to repurpose your leftover chicken curry into a delicious yet wholesome meal. If you want to convert your leftover chicken curry into an easy and sumptuous meal, then look no further. Here we bring you some nifty recipes that you can whip up with leftover chicken and some pantry ingredients in just a few minutes.
- Kathi Roll
Ingredients required
- Chicken pieces, boneless and sliced
- 1 cup hung curd
- Salt and chilli as per the taste
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1 onion, sliced into round shapes
- 1 teaspoon chaat masala powder
- 1 teaspoon leftover chicken gravy
- 1 home-made parantha or roll wrap
Method
- Take a parantha or wrap and heat it over the skillet.
- Now, spread 1 teaspoon of gravy on the parantha and close the lid.
- Spread hung curd, and chicken pieces, sprinkle salt, pepper, and chaat masala powder and roll it out.
- Serve with a dip.
2. Desi style Pasta
Ingredients required
- 1 cup pasta, boiled
- 1 onion, chopped
- Leftover chicken curry
- ½ cup cheese
- Capsicum, chopped
- Bell peppers, chopped
- Oregano and chilli flakes
Method
- Take a pan and a teaspoon of oil in it. Once done, sauté onions and veggies together.
- Pour the chicken curry into the pan and let it heat for a while.
- Add the pasta and mix well. Adjust the seasonings as per your taste.
- Sprinkle cheese and serve hot.
3. Chicken curry pulao
Ingredients required
- Leftover chicken curry
- 1 cup rice, soaked
- ½ cup capsicum, chopped
- ½ cup bell peppers, chopped
- Salt and pepper as per the taste
- Coriander leaves, chopped
Method
- Take a pressure cooker and heat the oil in it. Once done sauté capsicum and bell peppers together along with salt and pepper.
- Now, add the rice and pressure cook. Open the lid and add leftover chicken curry to it. Mix well and let it cook so that the rice can soak up the flavours.
- Serve hot with the garnishing of coriander leaves.
4. Tangy chicken toast
Ingredients required
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- ½ cup mushrooms, chopped
- ½ cup bell peppers
- Multigrain bread pieces
- Chicken from the leftover chicken curry, thinly sliced
- 1 cup hung curd
- Salt and pepper as per the taste
Method
- Take a pan and stir-fry all the vegetables together along with salt and pepper.
- Now, take a piece of bread and spread hung curd over it.
- Once done, evenly spread sauté veggies and sprinkle some cheese.
- Serve.