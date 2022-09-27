From methi laddoo to methi bhurji, 4 easy methi aka fenugreek recipes you must cook at home
Methi, also known as fenugreek is found in almost every Indian kitchen.
Methi, also known as fenugreek is found in almost every Indian kitchen. Right from its seeds to aromatic powder to fresh methi leaves, every form of this humble ingredient can not only amp the taste of your dishes but can also add up to your health. Methi is enriched in multiple nutrients and can enrich you with multiple benefits including reducing the risk of diabetes, enhancing weight loss and relieving inflammation. The earthy and musty zest of this spice can complement many Indian dishes but if you are running out of ideas on dishes to cook with this incredible herb, then here we bring you effortless methi recipes that you must definitely try cooking at home.
1. Nutty Methi Laddoo
Ingredients required
- 1 cup grams ghee
- A cup of atta
- 2 tablespoon methi (fenugreek) seeds
- A cup of dry fruits, finely chopped
- 3 tablespoon fennel seeds
- 1 teaspoon ginger powder
- ½ cup shakkar
Method
- Take a deep vessel and heat ghee in it and mix the atta in it properly.
- Keep stir fry it for 30 minutes or until a soft brown mixture is formulated.
- Once it is done, keep it aside for some time to cool.
- Now, take a blender and blend methi and saunf together.
- Add jaggery to the atta mixture when it is cooled properly along with the methi mixture and other ingredients.
- Mix it well properly with your hands and make small round laddoo shapes from the mixture.
- Keep it in a container.
2. Muthia
Ingredients required
- 2 cups Fenugreek leaves, finely chopped
- 1 cup besan
- ½ cup wheat flour
- Salt and chilli powder as per the taste
- ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
- 2 tablespoon oil
- A pinch of pepper
- Oil for deep frying
Method
- Take a bowl and mix gram flour, and wheat flour along with chopped fenugreek leaves, salt, chilli powder and turmeric.
- Now, drizzle oil in this mix and knead a soft dough out of it. Keep it aside to settle for a few minutes.
- Once done, take some portions in your hand and make small balls from the dough.
- Now, fry from both sides on a medium flame.
- Serve hot with a dip.
3. Methi Curry
Ingredients required
- 1 Cup Fenugreek Leaves, chopped
- ¼ teaspoon fenugreek Seeds
- 1 cup curd
- 1 cup besan
- 1 teaspoon ginger paste
- ½ teaspoon cumin seeds
- ¼ teaspoon asafoetida
- ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder
- Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste
Method
- Take a bowl and mix curd and besan in it. Add water if required and whisk it in into a thick consistency.
- Now, take a vessel and heat the oil in it. Stir fry cumin seeds, asafoetida, ginger paste and garlic and sauté well.
- Now, add fenugreek leaves and stir fry well.
- Pour the curd mixture, salt and turmeric. Mix well and let it simmer until the consistency gets a little thick.
- Relish with rice or chapati.
4. Egg methi bhurji
Ingredients required
- A cup of methi leaves
- ½ teaspoon ginger powder
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 3-4 green chillies, chopped
- 3-4 garlic, chopped
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- A pinch of hing
- A pinch of turmeric powder
- 1 teaspoon garam masala powder
- Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste
- Coriander leaves
- 4-5 eggs
Method
- Take a vessel and heat the oil in it. Now, add cumin seeds and sauté well.
- Once done, add onion, garlic and green chillies and stir fry until aromatic.
- Now, add the other spices and tomatoes and keep stirring.
- Stir in the methi leaves and then add the eggs to the mixture.
- Whisk properly until properly cooked.
- Serve with the topping of coriander.
