From Miramar to Candolim, a guide to exciting beaches in North Goa

A stroll along the beach while the sun is setting will undoubtedly make your trip genuinely unforgettable. Some of the crowded coastlines in North Goa are the ideal place to spend time with friends and family. The parties in the pubs and nightclubs appear to take you to a world of happiness as soon as the sun goes down; this is precisely what the western state is known for. The music also gets louder as the sun sets. The markets in the area are great places to spend some time looking through souvenirs, accessories, and clothing created by regional designers. Take a look at a few places you must visit-

1. Miramar The Porta de Gaspar Diaz is a beachfront in Goa that is primarily recognised by the name Miramar Beach and is situated in the city of Panjim. As the delta where the river Mandovi mixes with the Arabian Sea, the Miramar shore is one of Goa's busiest beaches. Without a doubt, going to this beach will improve your entire beach vacation. For individuals who value peace and quiet, Miramar Beach is the spot to be. At locations like Goa Marriott Resort & Spa or even Vivanta by Taj, you may enjoy your time unwinding, partying, enjoying the spa, or enjoying the street food and staple foods at restaurants nearby. If you're up for some action, head down to the neighbouring Cabo Raj Bhavan Hillock and engage in some water sports. 2. Caranzalem beach Near Miramar beach in North Goa, close to Panaji, is the tranquil and picturesque Caranzalem beach. With your family and wedding guests, you may also spend some time playing football or cricket in the Caranzalem football field and Caranzalem park. You may always satisfy your appetite while chatting with your family at one of the many restaurants in the area. While there are no shacks or sun loungers on Caranzalem beach, you can still organise your trip and have a hearty dinner with friends and family at one of the hotels or bed and breakfasts located a little further away from Miramar beach.

3. Baga Beach The Baga beach in Northern Goa's Bardez district is the beach that brings out the party beast in everyone. Amazing parties, thrilling water sports, and the renowned "Goa nightlife" can all be found at Baga Beach. With so many reputable bars, clubs, and tattoo parlours lined up to give you the best party night ever, it has to be your go-to place for an after-party. Until the sun sets, you can spend quality time with your spouse learning to scuba dive, parasail, and jet ski. Evenings spent dancing to loud music and eating delectable food at the most well-known clubs in Tito's Lane will undoubtedly be treasured memories.