Winter has a way of changing our routines. The morning alarm gets snoozed a few extra times, stepping out for a workout feels like a task, and suddenly those fitness plans you've been making all week take a backseat. Add a wardrobe full of sweaters, woollens and winter essentials that need a little extra attention, and there's quite a bit to keep up with!

But what if you could make caring for yourself and your winter wardrobe a little easier?

Introducing The Care Ritual – A Yoga & Wellness Masterclass by the LG Life Genius Community, an experience that brings together two important aspects of everyday self-care: mindful movement and thoughtful garment care.

Leading the yoga session will be Kratika, Yoga & Holistic Wellness Expert, who brings over eight years of professional experience in helping individuals embrace healthier, more sustainable wellness routines. With expertise across Asana, Pranayama, Mudra, Kriya and therapeutic yoga, Kratika has empowered thousands through personalised wellness practices. With a digital community of over 3.5 million followers across Instagram and Facebook, she is passionate about making holistic wellness accessible to everyone.

Expect a morning dedicated to movement, breathing and reconnecting with yourself. From guided yoga practices to mindful breathing techniques, the session will encourage participants to stay active indoors, build healthier habits and make wellness a more consistent part of their everyday lives. Whether you're already into yoga or looking for a reason to get started, this is a lovely opportunity to roll out your mat and make some time for yourself.

And while you're giving yourself some much-needed attention, your winter wardrobe deserves a little care too! From cosy sweaters and woollens to delicate fabrics and everyday essentials, seasonal clothing often needs a more thoughtful approach to washing and maintenance. That's where the LG AI DD 2.0 Washing Machine comes in. With intelligent fabric-sensing technology that detects fabric characteristics and selects suitable wash motions, it makes caring for your clothes easier and more convenient.

So, if winter has been keeping you from your wellness goals or you've been wondering how to better care for your favourite seasonal pieces, here's your chance to make a fresh start. Join us for a morning that reminds you that self-care goes beyond the obvious – it's in the little things you do every day!

Event details:

Event: The Care Ritual – A Yoga & Wellness Masterclass

Date: Saturday, 28th November 2026

Venue: Collative, Saket, New Delhi

Featuring: Kratika – Yoga & Holistic Wellness Expert

Want to be part of The Care Ritual?

Click Register Now to reserve your spot for a morning of yoga, wellness and winter care.

Join the LG Life Genius Community on Facebook to be the first in line for upcoming workshops, masterclasses and experiences coming your way.

Disclaimer: The content provided in this article is for informational and lifestyle purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or before starting any new fitness, yoga, or wellness regimen.

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