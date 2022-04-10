Frosty Ice Cream Cake recipes to beat the heat this summer

There’s nothing quite like having a decadent chocolate cake baked especially for you if your birthday happens to be in the colder months. But for those who celebrate their name day in the summers, there might be a little respite with a cooler cake variety. This is precisely why some prefer frosty ice cream cakes in summer as opposed to ones baked in the oven. If you’d like to add a refreshing twist to your birthday celebration, here are some recipes to fruity and creamy ice cream cakes.

No-Bake Mango Ice Cream Cake

Should you wish to ring in your birthday celebrations with the king of fruits, then make the mango ice cream cake this year. It is a No-Bake cake that is a treat during the summer months. It has a spate of curious ingredients right from rusks to mango juice and ice cream. The best part is that it does not use artificial fruit flavorings, but fresh and ripe mangoes that are the real deal!

3 Ingredient Red Velvet Ice Cream Cake

Fans of red velvet cake will adore this recipe to red velvet ice cream cake. The preparation is relatively simple with 3 core ingredients such as red velvet cake base, some whipped cream and lots of condensed milk. Let's say you've forgotten a loved one's birthday and are looking for a quick fix that's better than a store bought cake- well this recipe fits the bill!

Instant Custard Cake Ice Cream

Forget the conventional chocolate mousse ice cream cake for this one is made with a twist. It is a creamier and silkier version of custard cake for it is made with layers of nut laced ice cream. If you’re tired of the conventional cake flavors like vanilla, black forest, chocolate truffle and butterscotch, then this one is for you.

Eggless Oreo Ice cream Cake

If you are apprehensive of recipes that include eggs, then fret not, for this recipe excludes them altogether. It is a vegetarian version of your oreo cake but it is an ice cream cake nevertheless. You can make this with easy ingredients such as oreo cookies, chocolate sponge cake, some vanilla ice cream and some whipped cream. Although the recipe uses pink food colouring, you may give it a miss if you prefer.

Also Read: 5 Places to visit if you are Honeymooning in South Africa