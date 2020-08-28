Fruit To Blueberry: 5 Simple Homemade Pancake Syrup Recipes

Know these five scrumptious pancake syrup recipes that can be made at home to give an unusual taste to your next stack of pancakes!

Pancakes are an amazing breakfast dish for any given weekend. The fluffed and soft pancakes crumble in your mouth instantly. However, what creates the essence of these delish pancakes is the syrup that’s poured on top of it.

Has it ever happened to you that you make some hot, soft pancakes but realise that the syrup bottle is empty? It breaks our heart, doesn’t it? Here are the 5 easy-peasy recipes to make your very own syrup.

1. Strawberry Syrup

Ingredients: Water, sugar, strawberry-flavoured gelatine and corn-starch.

Method: Mix and boil all the ingredients together in a pan for several minutes until it thickens. Pour the thick syrup into a pitcher and serve hot.

2. Brown Sugar Butter Syrup

Ingredients: Brown sugar, water, butter and vanilla extract.

Method: Boil sugar and water in a saucepan on high flame until the sugar gets dissolved. Boil the mixture for 4 minutes on low flame. Add and stir the butter until it’s dissolved. Pour the syrup into a container and add vanilla extract.

3. Vanilla Butter Syrup

Ingredients: Butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, baking soda, cream, milk and vanilla essence.

Method: Mix butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, milk and cream in a pan over medium heat for five minutes. Turn off the heat, add baking soda and gently whisk to foam up the syrup. Add vanilla essence and whisk until syrup is of one single colour.

4. Honey Orange Syrup

Ingredients: Organic honey, orange zest and orange juice.

Method: Whisk and boil honey, fresh juice on medium heat. Once boiled and mixed, shut the heat off, add the zest and allow the mixture to cool down. Once thickened, pour the syrup in a bowl and savour.

5. Blueberry Syrup

Ingredients: Blueberries, warm water, sugar and lemon juice.

Method: Mix blueberries, water, and sugar together in a saucepan over low heat for about 5 minutes until sugar is dissolved. Bring the mixture to boil on high heat until the syrup thickens. Once done, remove from the heat and add lemon juice to the syrup. Enjoy!

