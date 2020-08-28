  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Fruit To Blueberry: 5 Simple Homemade Pancake Syrup Recipes

Know these five scrumptious pancake syrup recipes that can be made at home to give an unusual taste to your next stack of pancakes!
29544 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,Pancake SyrupFruit To Blueberry: 5 Simple Homemade Pancake Syrup Recipes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pancakes are an amazing breakfast dish for any given weekend. The fluffed and soft pancakes crumble in your mouth instantly. However, what creates the essence of these delish pancakes is the syrup that’s poured on top of it.

Has it ever happened to you that you make some hot, soft pancakes but realise that the syrup bottle is empty? It breaks our heart, doesn’t it? Here are the 5 easy-peasy recipes to make your very own syrup. 

1. Strawberry Syrup
Ingredients: Water, sugar, strawberry-flavoured gelatine and corn-starch.
Method: Mix and boil all the ingredients together in a pan for several minutes until it thickens. Pour the thick syrup into a pitcher and serve hot.

2. Brown Sugar Butter Syrup 
Ingredients: Brown sugar, water, butter and vanilla extract.
Method: Boil sugar and water in a saucepan on high flame until the sugar gets dissolved. Boil the mixture for 4 minutes on low flame. Add and stir the butter until it’s dissolved. Pour the syrup into a container and add vanilla extract.

Also Read: 8 signs that show you can’t live without Pizzas 

3. Vanilla Butter Syrup 
Ingredients: Butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, baking soda, cream, milk and vanilla essence.
Method: Mix butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, milk and cream in a pan over medium heat for five minutes. Turn off the heat, add baking soda and gently whisk to foam up the syrup. Add vanilla essence and whisk until syrup is of one single colour. 

4. Honey Orange Syrup
Ingredients: Organic honey, orange zest and orange juice.
Method: Whisk and boil honey, fresh juice on medium heat. Once boiled and mixed, shut the heat off, add the zest and allow the mixture to cool down. Once thickened, pour the syrup in a bowl and savour.

5. Blueberry Syrup
Ingredients: Blueberries, warm water, sugar and lemon juice.
Method: Mix blueberries, water, and sugar together in a saucepan over low heat for about 5 minutes until sugar is dissolved. Bring the mixture to boil on high heat until the syrup thickens. Once done, remove from the heat and add lemon juice to the syrup. Enjoy!

Credits :Getty Images, YouTube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement