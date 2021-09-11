Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: 5 Foods that will please Lord Ganesha

Bananas, kheer, modaks, halwa puri and whatnot, the Indian kitchen is blooming with delicacies. Everyone wants to make a bhog that will instantly please Bappa. Everyone is trying to put their best foot forward when it comes to showcasing their cooking skills. However, sometimes even more is a bit less.

Here is a list of a few foods, apart from modaks, that you can offer to Lord Ganesha to attract happiness, peace and wealth this Ganesh Chaturthi.

One, bananas. Everyone knows Bappa’s love for bananas. According to Sanatan dharma, bananas are one of the most preferred bhog during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Two, makhana kheer. Everyone knows modaks are Lord Ganesha’s favourite. However, Bappa equally likes makhana kheer, if not more. One can offer this bhog on any day of the festival.

Three, mewa ladoos. One can’t go wrong by offering Bappa some mewa ladoos as a bhog. If not, then motichoor ladoos, too, will do the job for you.

Four, besan ladoos. While Lord Ganesha loves all things sweet, besan ladoos are one of the few delicacies that he enjoys the most. One can offer these to Bappa on the fourth day of the festival.

Five, shrikhand. Shrikhand, is again, one of the few things that Bappa loves to eat. If you have been out of the menu for dishes that Lord Ganesha loves, go ahead and offer Bappa shrikhand as a bhog.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Festive sweets to whip up for Ganesh Chaturthi weekend to satisfy your sweet tooth